Airline Oxygen Masks Only Have About 15 Minutes Of Air - Here's Why That's Plenty

Yes, we know that flying is typically considered the safest way to travel. This doesn't change the fact that we're hurtling along tens of thousands of feet in the air, in a vehicle that still seems utterly improbable even if you understand the logistics of how airplanes fly. What the average passenger doesn't tend to know, though, is the extent of the safety precautions taken on their behalf. Take the oxygen masks, for instance. You've probably heard the cabin crew explain, during the pre-takeoff demonstration, that they'll drop down from storage above the seats in the unlikely event that they'll be needed. A fact that's sure to surprise travelers is that these masks contain just 10-20 minutes or so of oxygen. This may not sound like nearly enough to be of practical use, but you can rest assured that it's actually an ample supply.

The purpose of these masks isn't to provide air for the user all the way from the point at which the aircraft first experienced an issue back down to the ground. All the aircraft has to do in the case of a drop in cabin pressure is descend to a point at which it's easier to breathe. The reason this supplemental oxygen can be so important to flyers is the same reason why it's so important to mountaineers: the higher you go, the thinner the air becomes. Get to a lower altitude, and the need for this supplemental oxygen is greatly lessened.