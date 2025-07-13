Why Armrests Have To Be Down When A Plane Takes Off & Lands

The armrests on an aircraft are an unassuming yet sometimes rather controversial feature. You might want to lounge a little, only to be denied by your neighbor who claimed it first. Another important thing to consider is this: during takeoff and landing, the cabin crew are typically super insistent that armrests are down throughout the process. It may not be clear exactly why that is.

The Federal Aviation Administration establishes a series of recommendations for aircraft carriers and operators. Pertinent to armrest protocol is Air Carrier Operations Bulletin No. 1-94-9. It notes the need to "emphasize to flight attendants that prior to takeoff and landing they verify that the armrests are in the normal forward/down position in order to ensure that they do not obstruct the passageway between the row or seats leading from the aisle to the emergency exit." This is because the armrests, when stowed/upright, cna protrude beyond the seat back, potentially blocking aisles.

When flying, safety is absolutely paramount. It's the responsibility of a wide range of airport staff before passengers even board, and of the flight crew during the journey. Passengers have their own responsibility to pay attention during the safety briefing, consult the safety card in front of them if they require a refresher, and put down their seat trays and armrests and fasten their seatbelts during takeoff and landing. In an emergency situation, obstructions and clutter can cost precious time, cause injuries, or even be a deadly danger. All these smaller acts help to mitigate that. The flight crew always knows when something's wrong and can advise accordingly.