What Happens When Commercial Pilots Experience Mechanical Issues Mid-Flight?

Despite being incredibly complex machines, modern day airplanes are among the safest means of transport currently in existence. Of course, that doesn't mean these machines are immune to one-off mechanical issues. To keep most of these issues at bay, it is common for airlines to follow a strict maintenance schedule. These regular maintenance checks minimize the possibility of faults slipping through the cracks and rearing their heads when least expected. When these issues do make their occasional appearance, they are swiftly dealt with and fixed even before the aircraft is airborne.

However, despite these stringent safety checks, there is always that chance of a mechanical issue cropping up mid-flight. This is a realistic scenario, and all stakeholders in the airline industry — from the aircraft manufacturer and the airline company, to the maintenance staff and pilots — are well aware of such eventualities. This is why the aviation industry has come up with guidelines to be followed whenever an aircraft encounters mechanical issues while cruising in the air. While these protocols may vary depending on the aircraft type and the nature of the issue, most are designed to bring things back under control.

For further insight on this interesting topic, we asked Retired Captain Richard Levy about the most common mechanical issues pilots typically face. A pilot with 41 years of experience, Captain Levy currently runs Aviation Expert Consulting, and also works as a simulator instructor at a major U.S. airline. Here's what he had to say.