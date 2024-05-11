3 Things Domestic Airlines Don't Get Enough Credit For, According To A Veteran Pilot

Do you remember the last time you were excited board a plane? Most of us can't ... unless you're an aviation enthusiast who can actually enjoy the entire experience as opposed to being a passenger viewing it as an ordeal. Annoyance of the ride aside, there are several other issues one needs to contend with while engaging in modern-day air travel. These range from indefinite delays and cancellations — to the possibility of ending up with lost or damaged luggage. For most of us, air travel is an unavoidable reality that we choose because it's the fastest way to get from point A to point B in reasonable comfort. We do it because we have no better option.

Even if we disregard that, the prospect of flying at 700 mph tens of thousands of miles above the surface of the Earth is a major concern. It doesn't help that a major aircraft maker was embroiled in controversy over several safety-focused issues of late. Airlines companies are struggling too. With these issues clouding everyone's thoughts, we thought it worthwhile to ask an expert what he actually thought of the state of modern-day commercial air travel.

When we spoke with Capt. Richerd Levy — a veteran pilot who flew commercial for 41 years — he had a surprising take on the situation. Levy, in fact, believes that domestic airlines aren't getting enough credit for what they do on a daily basis. He also outlined three facts about modern day air travel that we simply couldn't refute.