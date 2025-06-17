Why Planes Dim The Lights Before Landing

Planes may be common vessels for travel, but they're still mysterious to many people. One thing that can confuse some is the reason why aircraft dim their lights before takeoffs and during landings. While seemingly an addition for nothing more than comfort and leisure, the truth is that there's a far more important reason for this procedure.

Light dimming during these periods is critical for the safety of all those on board. While airplanes are still among the safest forms of travel out there, airlines still must be prepared for the worst case scenarios. This is especially important during both takeoffs and landings. These are the most likely instances where accidents occur, with nearly 50% of recorded incidents taking place during landings alone.

In the case of an emergency, the lights are kept off to allow crew members to be able to see outside of the window, accurately assess the situation, and communicate to the control center. Dimming the lights before such a situation even occurs allows passengers' eyes to comfortably adjust to the darkness. Harshly cutting off the light would otherwise create a more chaotic situation than a plane emergency likely already would be. Additionally, keeping the lights off makes important symbols and signs, such as those pointing towards emergency exits, more visible.

