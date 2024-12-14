10 Modern Machines And The Incredible Amount Of Energy It Takes To Keep Them Moving

Since the rise of modern industry, ever larger and more powerful machines have impacted everything from mining operations to personal flight. However, every machine needs a power source, and the biggest ones can require a seriously huge amount of power.

Whether exploring the limits of space or moving people as efficiently (and quickly) as possible, machines use a wide variety of fuels. Everything from gasoline to electric power to jet fuel to liquid oxygen drives some of the most enormous, efficient, and valuable modern machinery in the world.

Some, like Space X's rocket engines, use an enormous amount of fuel, while others, like the Aeromarine Merlin light aircraft, take gas-sipping efficiency to new heights.

In honor of the accomplishments of the engineers, tinkerers, and visionaries who build and operate the world's most incredible machinery, let's examine the operation of 10 incredible machines and the fuel requirements that keep them running.

