Boeing 787 Vs. Airbus A350: Which Is More Comfortable For Long-Haul Flights?

The Airbus A350 is more comfortable for long-haul flights when compared to the 787 Dreamliner. In fact, the Airbus A350 is considered one of the best planes for long-haul flights, with many passengers and industry experts backing this claim. The jet comes in two models — the A350-900 and the A350-1000, carrying between 300 to 480 passengers, depending on seating configurations. It has a higher relative humidity in the cabin compared to the 787, which, as anyone who's ever been on a long flight can attest, could help lessen red eyes and feelings of dehydration. The A350 cabin is also said to be remarkably quiet — 57 decibels at cruising altitude, which is around the average din of normal conversation — and, according to Airbus, is five decibels quieter than the 787.

Passengers preferred the A350 over the 787 for a myriad of other reasons, citing an overall better level of comfort, with more legroom in coach as an example. One Redditor who claims to have flown both aircraft professed a preference for the A350's quieter experience and seemingly fresher air. Other travelers, airport operations personnel, and even a pilot on Reddit have publicly extolled the virtues and benefits of the A350's superior comfort and real feeling of spaciousness. During a brutal overnight flight, those extra inches of legroom and a wider aisle can actually make a world of difference, as many travelers can attest to. The overall consensus of seasoned travelers online gives the A350 an edge.