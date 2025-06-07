Why Is The Boeing 787 Called 'Dreamliner' (And What It Was Almost Named Instead)
The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the fastest and longest-ranging jet liners in the sky today. It came into being at a time when Boeing placed a bet on a change in how the aviation industry would balance increasing long-haul passenger volumes with rising fuel prices and environmental concerns. These practical issues led Boeing to design a fuel efficient aircraft that would carry a large number of passengers between distant centers but leave hub-to-hub transit to the more massive 747-400 and -800. The bet paid off. The 787 became popular with airlines, because it is uniquely quieter, fuel-efficient, and more comfortable than previous aircraft of this size. The aircraft is powerful, too. The 787 can ascend vertically, though it's not a feat performed by the airlines.
The 787 didn't start from the drawing board with this name. Boeing jetliners follow a 7X7 naming pattern, and since the 777 had already been made, the 787 would be a logical choice. However, it started its life as the 7E7, and only eventually became the 787. As production neared, though, Boeing did something unusual. They decided to give the 787 a name.
Winning the Name a Plane contest
In 2003, Boeing ran an unusual contest to decide how to call what was still termed the 7E7. This is uncommon, as historically, aircraft manufacturers do not give their jetliners names. Airlines sometimes name individual aircraft in their fleets, but aircraft manufacturers as a rule do not. Even the iconic 747, dubbed The Queen of the Skies, was not formally called that by its maker. Boeing has been labelling its jetliners in a '7X7' format since the 707 had its debut in the mid-1950s.
The contest, run in conjunction with AOL, among others, attracted considerable attention. Over 500,000 votes were cast online from over 160 countries. The name Dreamliner beat out " eLiner", "Global Cruiser" and "Stratoclimber". Boeing VP Rob Pollack stated at the time that, "The name Dreamliner reflects a new airplane that will fulfill the dreams of airlines and passengers with its efficient operations, enhanced cabin environment, and the ability to allow profitable connection to more cities without stopovers."