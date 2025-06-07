Why Is The Boeing 787 Called 'Dreamliner' (And What It Was Almost Named Instead)

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the fastest and longest-ranging jet liners in the sky today. It came into being at a time when Boeing placed a bet on a change in how the aviation industry would balance increasing long-haul passenger volumes with rising fuel prices and environmental concerns. These practical issues led Boeing to design a fuel efficient aircraft that would carry a large number of passengers between distant centers but leave hub-to-hub transit to the more massive 747-400 and -800. The bet paid off. The 787 became popular with airlines, because it is uniquely quieter, fuel-efficient, and more comfortable than previous aircraft of this size. The aircraft is powerful, too. The 787 can ascend vertically, though it's not a feat performed by the airlines.

The 787 didn't start from the drawing board with this name. Boeing jetliners follow a 7X7 naming pattern, and since the 777 had already been made, the 787 would be a logical choice. However, it started its life as the 7E7, and only eventually became the 787. As production neared, though, Boeing did something unusual. They decided to give the 787 a name.