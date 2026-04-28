11 Manual Cars Under $5,000 That Are Perfect For Learning To Drive A Stick

Only a tiny fraction of new cars in the U.S. are sold with a manual transmission, so there's no need to learn to drive stick in 2026. Rather, it's something you do because you want to. Learning to drive a manual means you can drive the widest variety of cars and trucks, you have maximum control over the car, and most importantly, you get the fun of shifting gears yourself. When you're first starting out, the chances are that you'll be on a tighter budget, and so the sports and performance cars that make up the bulk of new manual transmission cars will be far out of reach.

Luckily, there are still plenty of older manual cars out there that will be fun to learn in but will also be cheap to buy and run. If you're looking to buy your first manual car and don't have much to spend, we think these 11 sub-$5,000 cars are all worth checking out.