The Most Reliable Subaru Forester Years, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

Subaru SUVs are a great choice if you are looking to tackle muddy trails or steep grades. They all come with the brand's symmetrical all-wheel drive (AWD) system that keeps them glued to the road even in slippery conditions. If, however, you narrow down your search to a value-for-money compact model that offers a balance of space and practicality, that choice will ultimately lead you to the versatile Subaru Forester, which we found to be quite generous when we drove the 2025 model. First introduced for 1998, the Forester's design was based on the Impreza platform, but with a taller, boxier styling and a higher ground clearance of 7.5 inches. Some six generations later, the Forester has only become better and attractive with each update, securing itself a spot among the most successful models in Subaru history.

Ground clearance is now up to 9.3 inches, and you get lots of features and equipment that improve off-road ruggedness, including Subaru's dual-function X-MODE system, which has modes for Snow/Dirt and Deep Snow/Mud. The SUV is now also available with loads of modern tech, namely an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, a wireless smartphone charger, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. As well, there's up to 3500 pounds of towing capacity and a maximum of 69.1 cubic feet of cargo room.

Reliability wise, the Forester performs well, and should provide years of trouble-free driving and last around 250,000 miles or more before it is scrapped. Not to mention, the Forester has been an IIHS Top Safety Pick for 17 consecutive years. All told, the Forester is built to last, but it has also had its fair share of reliability concerns. Here's a look at the most reliable Subaru Forester years you can buy and those to avoid.