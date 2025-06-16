Common Problems You Might Have If You Drive A Volkswagen (And How To Avoid Them)

Volkswagen gets a lot of love and hate in equal measure. It's often glorified for its "German engineering," which barely scratches the surface, as it is known for reliability, comfort, and good road manners. It also boasts being the second-largest automobile manufacturer in the world, by production. But as they say, with great power comes great responsibility. Volkswagen might be "on top of the hill" when it comes to global vehicle production and sales, but Consumer Reports ranked it 26th among other car brands in America in 2025. It ranked 13th best in maintenance and reliability, 25th in owner satisfaction, and 16th and 18th consecutively in used and new car reliability.

Advertisement

Reliability and German engineering goodwill aside, Volkswagens are known to experience some common issues, including electrical gremlins, transmission faults, and engine failures. Still, these problems don't cut across all Volkswagen models. For instance, the naturally aspirated 2-liter and 2.5-liter engines are among the most reliable engines from Volkswagen. However, in some models, they still suffer from electrical issues. Meanwhile, there are common problems with the 1.8T and 2.0T turbocharged engines, such as the PCV (Positive Crankcase Ventilation) system, water pump, coil packs, and fuel injectors, according to previous owners.