Common Problems With VW's 1.8T Engine (According To Owners)

Regardless of whether you drive one of the most reliable Toyota models ever made, or something laughably unreliable, every car will have a certain set of common problems which are worth looking out for. It's worth being aware of what the common problems with your car are, especially if you drive an older model, as problems are naturally more likely to arise with an engine that's done higher mileage, and one that has simply been working for a longer amount of time.

The engine under the spotlight here is Volkswagen's 1.8-liter turbocharged inline-four, a beloved powerplant which motivates a wide variety of models, from the iconic TT, through to the retro New Beetle.

While it's been years since the 1.8T engine has been sold under the hood of a new model, there are plenty of older models still proudly propelled by the boosted inline-four, which was sold in numerous power outputs, depending on which model it was destined for. In order to understand what goes wrong, why, and how to combat it, we've scoured the internet to find what owners have got to say about the engine.