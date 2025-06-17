Think Your Digital Odometer Has Been Tampered With? Here's What To Look For

There's a common misconception that digital odometers have helped solve the deceptive practices of odometer fraud. But the reality is far more concerning. Sure, digital odometers have opened new avenues for precise mileage readings and fuel efficiency tracking. But at the same time, they have opened a minefield of car scams that buyers face when buying a used vehicle. Fraudsters have now traded electric drills (which are used to alter mileage readings in manual odometers) for cheap and accessible reprogramming devices that rob countless people of their hard-earned money.

According to the NHTSA, odometer fraud is a silent epidemic that happens on nearly half a million vehicles annually in the U.S. While it's illegal, greedy criminals still use this technique to roll back mileage readings, and the result is a market flooded with vehicles boasting lower mileage than they truly are. But why should you care? Mileage readings are not just numbers on a screen; they're one of the most accurate indicators of a car's history. So, when a seller tampers with the mileage reading, you'll overpay for a car that's far more worn than advertised. Even worse, you'll inherit problems that will leave you with costly repair bills.

Now, at first glance, these digital manipulations might be challenging to detect. But (luckily), they always leave clues that should make you think twice about your potential purchase. With that in mind, here is a guide that will walk you through the red flags that will tell you a lot about your odometer.

