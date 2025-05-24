10 Of The Worst Car Scams To Avoid When Buying Or Selling A Vehicle

Unless you're purchasing a vehicle from someone you know and trust who lives a long distance from you, it's never a smart idea to buy a vehicle without actually seeing it in person first. Committing to a vehicle sight unseen is one of the biggest mistakes you can make when buying a used car, and it's a very easy scam for unscrupulous people to pull off.

A seller can convince a potential buyer of a vehicle's overall state with photos or videos, which can even potentially be time-stamped for extra credibility. Then, the seller will often tell the buyer that they need a deposit to hold the car, or possibly even the full asking amount of the car, in order to hold it. When the buyer arrives to pick up the car, they're in for a rude awakening — there's no car, the seller won't answer any messages, and the buyer's out the cash they sent over.

This scam could also include tricking a buyer into purchasing a car that looks okay in photos and videos but has major mechanical issues that can't be repaired or will cost thousands to fix.

Avoiding this scam is simple. Always check out vehicles you're potentially buying in person, and always insist on a test drive.

