5 iPhone Camera Settings You May Not Know You Can Change

Whenever you use the iPhone camera, most changes you make to the in-app settings generally reset by the time you open the app again. If, say, your camera was in portrait mode when you last used it, it will open again in the default photo mode. This can get really annoying.

Perhaps you never, ever use Live Photos, either because you have no use for them or they take up too much space. Even if you turn it off, you'll find your iPhone keeps taking them and occasionally ruining what should be normal, static shots. Luckily, the "Preserve Settings" feature means that the next time you snap a shot, your iPhone will remember the previous camera selection for a specific setting — Live Photos will be off until you reenable it, per our example.

Scroll down a bit to the Preserve Settings section. You'll find it just below the settings for video resolution. Now, feast your eyes. Almost every major camera setting has its own toggle. If you take a lot of video, for example, you can make sure the camera reopens in video mode rather than photo mode; if you prefer night photography with the flash setting on, you can preserve that instead of the iPhone defaulting back to auto; you can make sure that Action Mode (the super-stable camera mode for shots with lots of movement) remains on. You get the idea.