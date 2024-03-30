5 Things You Probably Didn't' Know You Could Do With iPhone Live Photos

When Apple first introduced the Live Photo feature, it was designed to help people remember the moments that happened when a photo was taken. Unlike a full video, Live Photos give you a glimpse behind the scenes without giving away the whole story.

Since it takes up significantly more storage space than a regular photo, it's unsurprising that many people opt to turn the Live Photo feature off. However, the Live Photo feature may be worth another look, especially if you're a creative person who is looking to play around with what your iPhone can do.

Surprisingly, Live Photo is a pretty versatile type of media that you can use for more than just taking a good photo. For example, you can revert it to videos and GIFs that can help take your content to the next level. So, if you're curious as to know what you can do with Live Photos, here are five things you probably didn't know your Live Photo can do.