How To Take Long Exposure Photos On Your iPhone

Your iPhone isn't just a communication device; it's a versatile camera, too. With modes like Time-Lapse, Slo-Mo, Cinematic, Portrait, and Pano, your iPhone can click creative pictures and videos in almost any scenario. However, there's one hidden mode, rather a feature, that lets you take long exposure photos right from the native Camera app, but it's hidden.

For those unfamiliar with the vernacular, long exposure is a photographic technique where the shutter is left open for an extended duration to capture as much light as possible. However, when combined with timed action, long exposure often results in artistic images that capture the movement of the dynamic elements in the frame.

By now, you've surely seen those images where most of what's in the frame is crystal clear, except, say a blurred streak of flowing water or streaks of vibrant light on city streets; such pictures are captured using the technique of long exposure. One can achieve the look on professional cameras by lowering the shutter speed to a few seconds. The iPhone has this capability, but it's not abundantly obvious, particularly for the casual shutterbug, to know how to adjust the virtual shutter speed. Lucky for you, we're here to let you in on how you can toggle a long exposure on your iPhone.