iOS 26 Finally Lets You Disable One Of The iPhone's Worst UI Settings

The iOS 26 era is in full swing, with Apple refining and tweaking the OS since its September 2025 launch. While iOS 26 overall has been found to have some common yet fixable problems, there are also a lot of positives for users. Along with new features like Live Translation and welcome app improvements, iOS 26 has given users the ability to address one of the iPhone's most controversial features: opening the camera with a swipe from the lock screen.

With iOS 26, you can completely disable this swipe shortcut to stop you from accidentally opening the camera. All you have to do is go into your device's Settings menu and navigate to the Camera tab, where you'll see multiple toggles. Simply toggle "Lock Screen Swipe to Open Camera" off, and you'll be good to go.

The concept of this feature seems harmless enough, allowing users quick access to the camera app. While designed for convenience, though, it makes accidentally opening your camera with just a brush of your hand all too easy. Given the oftentimes irritating nature of the lock screen camera swipe feature, many iOS users are reasonably happy to see they now have the power to turn it off. After all, it could be a nuisance in more ways than one.