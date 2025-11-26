5 Of The Best Apps To Take Your iPhone Camera To The Next Level

The iPhone's cameras are often slotted in the "effortlessly excellent" category, and for good reason. But it's far from perfect. A quick look at the camera debates in the iPhone community will expose a whole bunch of shortcomings, ranging from the lack of a proper manual mode to the loss of computational processing that sometimes ruins the pristine nature of the frame. Thankfully, there are plenty of third-party camera apps out there that fix the papercuts you may run into while pushing the built-in camera app on iPhones.

Over the past couple of years, I have tested over a dozen camera apps and have kept shuffling between them. For this list, I gave them all a comparative run on the iPhone 17 Pro, testing both free and paid options. The winning entries were picked based on the level of control they offer, and how they build atop the vanilla experience of a camera app. Some of the options listed below, for example, offer a built-in filter carousel, while others dig deeper into the artistic side with grain control.

Additionally, the selected apps were preferred because they also play well to the native strengths of the iPhone, such as ProRAW and ProRes video capture, while still offering something truly unique and rewarding. Moreover, I analyzed whether these apps offer a user interface that even an average iPhone user can quickly master. What follows is a breakdown of my favorite iPhone camera apps that I have pushed in a variety of lighting conditions, with different subjects, and across all the camera lenses on my flagship Apple smartphone.