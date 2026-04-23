15 Of The Coolest 2026 Car Models Not Sold In The US

Homologating cars for sale in the U.S. is both costly and complex, and so some carmakers choose to skip the American market altogether. Some manufacturers might not have the funds to go through the homologation process in the first place, and even those that do might decide that it's not worth the hassle if the model in question isn't likely to sell in large enough numbers to justify the investment.

Complicating things further is the fact that China has now surpassed North America as the world's largest car market. According to IEA data, North American buyers accounted for 23% of global new car sales in 2024, while Chinese buyers accounted for 30% of the market. Inevitably, this has seen some carmakers shift their priorities away from the U.S.

As a result, a tantalizing selection of cars remains out of reach for Americans in 2026. We've picked out a selection of some of the coolest forbidden fruit, from rowdy hot hatchbacks to smooth and sophisticated luxury cars.