Why Is Suzuki Discontinuing The Jimny After 2025?

Ever since Suzuki broke out the news of discontinuing its compact off-roader Jimny, there has been tons of speculation and several questions about the automaker's decision to do so. Alongside this, they also announced the discontinuation of Ignis, Swace Estate, and Swift Sport from its European lineup. The decision was taken in the interest of Suzuki's larger plan of eventually ending the production of all its petrol and hybrid (mild and full) models in the EU. Post 2025, the Across, Swift, S-Cross, and Vitara will be the only vehicles in Suzuki's hybrid range as the company transitions towards a greener future.

Advertisement

Another major reason behind taking the step was also to comply with the latest automobile emission regulations in the EU. Per the latest guidelines, beginning in 2025, the maximum permissible emissions for cars should not exceed 93.6g CO2/km — and for vans, it should not exceed 153.9g CO2/km. Despite being a small 3-door SUV, the Suzuki Jimny ranks high in carbon emissions. It has recorded figures of up to 170g CO2/km, depending on the driving conditions and the transmission type, which are way above the current limit of 95.0g CO2/km.

Besides, the low sales figures of the Suzuki Jimny in the last few years could also be a contributing factor as to why the automobile giant decided to put the current model to rest. Whether or not a Jimny EV will see the light of day is still uncertain, but even if it does, it will likely be a few years away.

Advertisement