2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite proves that less is more

Yes, we folks in America have yet to experience the magnificence of Suzuki’s latest-generation Jimny mini off-roader. We’ve all seen unique versions of Suzuki’s latest Jimny (like the Black Bison, for instance), but this newest creation from the land down under is probably the best Jimny of all.

You read it right. The 2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite is exclusive to the Australian market. It’s essentially a more affordable and pared-down version of a standard Jimny. For instance, it only gets projector halogen headlights with no traditional fog lamps. Also, it brings a bevy of textured black exterior components and body cladding to reinforce Jimny Lite’s stripped-out vibe.

Also evident are those essential 15-inch black steel wheels. If you like off-roading, steel wheels are a better option and are more durable than alloy rollers. Steel wheels are heavier, yes. But steelies are the way to go if you frequent the rough stuff.

It’s the same story inside. Instead of modern niceties like automatic air-conditioning and an in-your-face touchscreen infotainment display, it gets manual climate controls and a simple in-dash stereo system with a CD player (who still listens to CDs?) and Bluetooth connectivity (thankfully). And really, those old-school appurtenances are everything you need when venturing the wild outdoors.

Powering the latest Suzuki Jimny Lite is the same 1.5-liter naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine churning out 101 horsepower and 96 pound-feet of torque. The engine specs may sound anemic, but we’re talking about an off-roader that only weighs 2,348 pounds (1065 kgs), so 100 horses are plenty enough.

And besides, the Suzuki Jimny is not about tire-shredding acceleration and mountains of torque. With a standard AllGrip Pro AWD 4WD system and an available five-speed manual transmission, the Suzuki Jimny Lite can forge where other crossovers give up the ghost.

Despite its pared-down look, Jimny Lite has the same 37-degree approach angle, 28-degree breaker angle, and 49-degree departure angle as a standard Jimny. It also has no less than 8.3-inches of ground clearance to make mincemeat of inhospitable terrain.

But alas! The 2022 Suzuki Jimny Lite’s most significant talking point is the price, although Suzuki has yet to reveal the official numbers. We know the Jimny Lite will come from Japan and export directly to Australia (lucky bastards!). According to Suzuki Australia, Jimny Lite responds to the overwhelming demand for its latest off-roader, and we don’t find that hard to believe.