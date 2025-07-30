13 Discontinued Cars That Have Made Their Comeback As EVs

While the revived Dodge Charger Daytona is impressive on both the track and the road, it was always going to have difficulty living up to the success of its predecessor. Dodge has positioned the electric Charger as the direct replacement to the old-school performance Chargers it discontinued in 2023, including the legendary Hellcat models. On the whole, enthusiasts didn't immediately buy into the idea an electric car as a worthy successor, and as a result, it became the worst selling car of 2024.

The lack of demand from buyers has prompted Dodge to rush ICE Charger models into production earlier than planned. At the time of writing, Dodge bosses have promised to launch the gas-powered six-cylinder Charger in the second half of 2025, but stayed tight-lipped about an exact release date. Some rumors have also suggested that a Hemi V8 version might be eventually launched, although nothing has been confirmed for now.

Despite low buyer demand, Dodge has continued to back its electric Charger, and plans to build both electric and gas-powered variants simultaneously. It's been a rough start for the brand's electric transition, and Dodge's troubles don't seem to be easing, with the current U.S. tariffs set to affect the car, which is made in Canada.