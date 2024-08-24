What Was The Ford Capri And Why Was It Legendary?

In 1969, Ford was riding high. Five years prior, Ford launched the Mustang, which sparked a craze in the United States car market for affordable, powerful, sport-oriented cars which would later be called "pony cars." Between 1964 and 1969, Ford sold over 2.3 million Mustangs, quickly becoming one of the most recognizable and desirable cars of the 1960s — in America, that is.

Unfortunately for the rest of the world, Ford didn't offer the Mustang outside of the United States originally, leaving a pony-sized gap in other lucrative markets, including Europe. With the massive success of the Mustang stateside, Ford felt that there was no way that the same formula wouldn't work in European countries as well. At the time, Ford's European wing only had one car on offer specifically designed for the continent: the Escort. Despite later developing a reputation for being an incredible rally machine, the Escort arrived from the factory as an affordable and practical family car — a far cry from the mini-muscle car that the Mustang was. So, Ford Europe set its sights on building a European pony car.

The Ford Capri was first unveiled at the Brussels Motor Show in 1969, and became a massive sales success almost immediately. Within the first two years of production, Ford sold 500,000 Capris, proving that the pony car formula was just as lucrative in Europe as it was in the United States. The success continued for another 17 years and two additional generations, with the Capri selling two million units between 1969 and 1986. At that time, the Capri was celebrated for its versatility, value for money, sporty character, and good looks. The Capri also had a successful career in European touring car racing, bolstering its image in the eyes of enthusiasts as a true classic.