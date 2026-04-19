10 Cars That Consumer Reports Considers 'Top Picks' After Being Thoroughly Tested

While overall demand for electric vehicles continues to slow, Tesla is still managing to see success with its midsive SUV: the Model Y. Tesla was the brand, particularly in the U.S., that took the technology to the mainstream, meaning quite a few of the drawbacks that the competition faces, such as lack of charging infrastructure and reliability, are less of a concern with the compact SUV. The Juniper refresh was finally introduced in 2025, adding a few key changes to earn it Consumer Reports' pick for the best EV.

At face value, many of the key changes involve styling updates to bring it up to date with the rest of the lineup, as well as cabin refinements with new comfort and infotainment tech. The Model Y is one of the more expensive cars on this list, but as far as EV pricing goes, the starting MSRP of $39,990 for the new base trim allows Tesla to once again undercut plenty of its rivals. This base trim will give you 321 miles of range in its rear-wheel-drive setup, with the all-wheel-drive dropping to 294 miles. To counter, the AWD dual-motor version will shave more than 2 seconds of the 0-60 MPH time, dropping it from 6.8 seconds to 4.6 seconds.

Moving up to the $44,990 Premium trim unlocks features like heated seats all around and a maximum range of 357 miles. This is the highest-range Model Y available, with the top-spec Performance trim offering 306 miles of range.