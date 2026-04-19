10 Cars That Consumer Reports Considers 'Top Picks' After Being Thoroughly Tested
Each year, manufacturers across all segments introduce either brand new models or bring updates, even if minimal, to their diverse line-ups, making the leaders in those segments ever-changing. While this is great from a competitive standpoint, it can make choosing which new car to buy all the more challenging. Despite prices for brand-new cars being quite high, brands are still producing some of the best cars they've made in a long time to attract new customers, with the bar set pretty high for everyone at the moment.
To make things a little easier at the start of the year, Consumer Reports gives a round-up of its favorite cars, choosing one from each major segment to recommend to its readers. The outlet chooses these cars after plenty of time behind the wheel to make sure they're actually the best of the best, taking into account all the essential factors when buying a new car, such as reliability, efficiency, and all-around performance. Here, we've taken a closer look at the cars that Consumer Reports has recommended most as of early 2026, breaking down what makes them worth the money.
2026 Honda Civic
The Honda Civic has been one of the brand's core models ever since its introduction in 1973. In its current guise, the Civic hasn't been updated for four years now, but that doesn't stop it from being one of the most popular cars on the road at the moment, and Consumer Reports' pick for the best small car you can buy in 2026. Amidst pickup truck and SUV domination sales-wise, the 2026 Civic has sold 57,600 units so far.
Without a doubt, the most attractive aspect of the 2026 Civic is how little it costs compared to the industry average. The base gas-powered model, producing 150 horsepower from its 2.0L engine, comes in at $24,695 with a $1,195 destination charge. If you're willing to spend a little more, though, the Sport Hybrid version is priced at $29,295, but it does a great job earning that money back over time with a fuel efficiency rating of 49 MPG combined. Power also sees an increase to 200 horsepower, but you're not buying a Civic to be the fastest car on the road. That said, Consumer Reports did enjoy its agility, similar to what we experienced with the 2025 model year Civic Hybrid.
2026 Tesla Model Y
While overall demand for electric vehicles continues to slow, Tesla is still managing to see success with its midsive SUV: the Model Y. Tesla was the brand, particularly in the U.S., that took the technology to the mainstream, meaning quite a few of the drawbacks that the competition faces, such as lack of charging infrastructure and reliability, are less of a concern with the compact SUV. The Juniper refresh was finally introduced in 2025, adding a few key changes to earn it Consumer Reports' pick for the best EV.
At face value, many of the key changes involve styling updates to bring it up to date with the rest of the lineup, as well as cabin refinements with new comfort and infotainment tech. The Model Y is one of the more expensive cars on this list, but as far as EV pricing goes, the starting MSRP of $39,990 for the new base trim allows Tesla to once again undercut plenty of its rivals. This base trim will give you 321 miles of range in its rear-wheel-drive setup, with the all-wheel-drive dropping to 294 miles. To counter, the AWD dual-motor version will shave more than 2 seconds of the 0-60 MPH time, dropping it from 6.8 seconds to 4.6 seconds.
Moving up to the $44,990 Premium trim unlocks features like heated seats all around and a maximum range of 357 miles. This is the highest-range Model Y available, with the top-spec Performance trim offering 306 miles of range.
2026 Toyota Camry
Toyota's somewhat bold move to make the best-selling Camry hybrid only for the 2025 model year is proving to be an overwhelming success, becoming the Japanese manufacturer's most popular model so far in 2026. Dethroning the RAV4, which has seen a decline in sales, the 2026 Camry sold 78,255 units in the first quarter, which is just under 8,000 more than last year. No major changes were made to the car this year, aside from the Nightshade trim joining the lineup, giving the car more time to settle into its new skin.
Consumer Reports echoes what most of the consumer market and reviews love about the car the most: the engine. Powered by a 2.5L four-cylinder along with two electric motors, combining for a healthy output of 225 horsepower in front-wheel drive versions and 232 horsepower for the triple-motor all-wheel drive models. But efficiency is perhaps the biggest selling point, with a 51 MPG combined rating for the base LE FWD trim, according to the EPA. The more powerful all-wheel-drive LE only drops to 50 MPG, while the higher trims with larger wheels and aero equipment dip into the 40s.
All models share the same core mechanics, meaning the real differences outside the driveline are found inside, with more comfort and convenience features becoming standard as you climb the price ladder. The base trims begin at $29,300 and higher tiers top out at $35,700, not including a $1,195 delivery fee.
2026 Ford Maverick
There are limited compact pickup trucks on the market at the moment, making it fiercely competitive in a much different way than most segments. The Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz both have aspects that outdo each other, but Consumer Reports went for the Ford as the best small truck you can buy at the moment. The iconic nameplate was brought back for the truck in 2021 for the 2022 model year and received its first styling refresh just last year. The new front fascia adds some more character to the design, but underneath, the powertrain options remain the same as the year before.
While the truck has become more expensive since its release, the 2026 Ford Maverick is still the most affordable new truck on the market. The lowest price tag of $27,145 (with a $1,845 destination fee) is for the XL trim fitted with the 2.0L four-cylinder gas-only engine. You get 250 horsepower with this engine, which is notably more than the 191-horsepower output of the 2.5L hybrid engine. However, the front-wheel-drive hybrid model achieves 38 MPG, with the all-wheel-drive model dropping the rating by just one. As for the gas-only XL, the EPA gives it a rating of 26 MPG.
The hybrid engine adds $1,000 to the price tag. At the top of the pile sits the gas-only Tremor trim, kitted out with off-road suspension and a lockable rear diff for an MSRP of $40,645.
2026 Toyota Grand Highlander
The second Toyota that Consumer Reports named as one of the best vehicles you can buy is the 2026 Grand Highlander. This SUV has earned the outlet's pick in the ultra-competitive mid-size SUV segment, a massive achievement in itself, given how much choice there is at the moment. It may be confusing at first that Toyota produces both the Highlander and Grand Highlander, but the differences are in the name: The Grand Highlander is larger, with enough space to accommodate a third row of seating.
Despite the increase in size, the 2026 Grand Highlander starts at $41,860 (with a $1,495 destination charge), which is less than the Highlander's $45,870 price tag. The standard Highlander has leaned further into the premium side of things as standard, but if interior practicality comes first, particularly if you need more space, the Grand Highlander may be the way to go. As standard, the Grand Highlander uses a turbocharged 2.4L four-cylinder, producing 265 horsepower and 310 pound-feet of torque.
For better efficiency, it also offers an all-wheel-drive 2.5L hybrid option, producing slightly lower 245 horsepower and achieving 34 MPG combined, compared to the gas-only model's estimated 26 to 27 mpg. It's also worth noting that the hybrid can only tow 3,500 pounds, whereas the standard model can pull 5,000 pounds when properly equipped.
2026 Subaru Forester
As is the case with the majority of Subaru's lineup for 2026, the standard symmetric all-wheel drive system makes the Forester a wonderful choice if you need that extra capability, whether that's on light trails or in harsh weather. This driveline comes with every 2026 Forester, which encompasses the standard gas-only models as well as the hybrids. The former's engine is a 2.5L four-cylinder Boxer, producing 180 horsepower and 178 pound-feet of torque. A little less than others in the segment, but having power sent to each wheel brought great benefits during our review of the 2025 model.
The gas-only model starts at $29,995, but every other trim has neat features like hill descent control and X-MODE, which improves the effectiveness of the AWD system. Also available is the Forester Hybrid, which comes into the 2026 model year essentially unchanged. You get the same 8.7 inches of ground clearance and AWD system, but with a better efficiency rating of 35 MPG combined — up from the mid-20 ratings on the gas-only models. The Wilderness trim impresses as well, with a ground clearance of 9.3 inches alongside all-terrain tires, fog lights, and raised roof rails. This trim starts at $38,385, with the same $1,450 destination charge as all other Foresters this year.
2026 Lexus NX
Moving over to the luxury segments, seeing Consumer Reports feature one of Lexus' models on its list isn't too much of a surprise. Particularly in recent years, Lexus has been coming out on top of plenty of studies, perhaps most notably in J.D. Power's Vehicle Dependability Study, where it has come out on top for reliability four years in a row. One of the more affordable models (relative to the rest of the lineup) that upholds that reputation is the NX, which Consumer Reports considers the best luxury compact SUV on the market.
The competition at the luxury end of the segment isn't quite as intense, but Lexus still works hard to make the NX one of the most attractive. It's one of the better-selling Lexus models this year so far, shifting 13,219 units of the gas-powered version and 6,759 of the hybrid. Another all-wheel drive-exclusive SUV, the NX starts at $47,120 for the gas-only model, which is motivated by a turbocharged 2.4L inline-four producing a solid 275 horsepower. Slightly cheaper is the hybrid with an MSRP of $46,470, producing a lower 240 horsepower but with an efficiency rating of 40 MPG combined, compared to the standard model's 24 MPG as per the EPA.
2026 BMW X5
Luxury is synonymous with German automotive manufacturers, with BMW being one of the main champions of that image. What the Munich-based brand is also renowned for, though, is infusing its cars with exceptional driving dynamics, bridging the gap between comfort and performance, often more so than its direct competition. While the SUVs are not quite as nimble as an M3 or Z4, the X5 still offers a more spirited option without sacrificing comfort or practicality inside.
Starting with the base gas-powered model, the 2026 X5 starts at $68,300 for the sDrive40i trim, taking the crown for the most expensive model on Consumer Reports' top 10 picks list for early 2026. This is the only front-wheel drive trim available for the X5, with xDrive40i slightly increasing the price to $70,600. Both trims come with the same turbocharged 3.0L inline-six producing 375 horsepower; the plug-in hybrid xDrive50e is the next step up with 483 horsepower. You'll have to spend $76,300 for the PHEV version, but if you'll be in urban areas quite often, the electric range of 40 miles may well come in handy.
Inside, the fit and finish are as tight as you'd expect, with the standard synthetic leather adorning the base trims. Genuine Merino leather is also available if you'd prefer, but be prepared to spend another $1,950 for the option, and don't forget the $1,450 delivery fee.
2026 Subaru Crosstrek
Back to Subaru, the very best subcompact SUV according to Consumer Reports is none other than the Crosstrek. This SUV essentially comes with all the benefits the Forester offers against its rivals, but this time in a smaller package and at a lower price tag. For 2026, Subaru doesn't give the Crosstrek any visual changes, but it does make the 2.5L four-cylinder engine standard across the lineup. The base 2.0L engine has been dropped entirely, allowing the Crosstrek to be more competitive across the board in terms of power.
Pricing for the 2026 model starts at $26,995 ($1,420 delivery fee) for the gas-only model, with the hybrid coming in at $33,995. Again, Subaru keeps the standard equipment almost the same across the two versions, including the staple symmetric all-wheel-drive system, X-MODE, active torque vectoring, and hill descent control, to name a few. Towing capacity also remains the same at 1,500 pounds, excluding the $33,795 Wilderness trim, which can tow 3,500 pounds. The ground clearance is the same as the Forester: 8.7 inches for all trims except the Wilderness, which sits 9.3 inches above the ground.
2026 Ford F-150
On paper, it's very close between the F-150 and the likes of the Chevy Silverado and Ram 1500, but Ford goes a touch further to edge out ahead in the areas that truly matter if you're looking at buying a full-size truck.
Starting at $39,330 (with a $2,795 destination charge), the cheapest brand-new F-150 you can buy is the XL trim fitted with the 2.7L EcoBoost engine, producing 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. The maximum towing capacity of this engine is 7,400 pounds for the two-wheel drive regular cab. The 400-horsepower 5.0L V8 can tow 12,200 pounds on the 4x4 SuperCrew, with the 3.5L V6 having the highest capacity overall at 13,500 pounds — only with the towing package. This is where the F-150 earns its money over the Silverado in particular, which focuses on offering more accessible power with its engine lineup.
Monumental performance is still available with the 2026 F-150, though the Raptor R unlocks a 720-horsepower supercharged 5.2L V8. A powertrain that'll be more within budget, however, is the PowerBoost hybrid V6, available on the STX, XLT, Lariat, King Ranch, and Platinum trims. We found this engine to be a massive benefit to the truck overall in our review of last year's model.