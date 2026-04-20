5 Cheap Gadgets Cord Cutters Will Want To Have In Their Homes

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There was a time in history where cable TV was king — families would gather together in front of the screen, friends would wait for that weekly TV show to drop, and we would get our news from the same guys every night. In recent times, there are a lot more convenient ways to watch all the latest content from your home theater to even your phone when you're out and about. So, if you're finally ready to ditch your old school cable, you can make the jump to streaming.

These days, there are tons of streaming services with big names like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. While a key advantage of streaming is that you can get content on demand, it also lets you explore content that would have traditionally belonged to different cable networks in the past. In addition, streaming also makes it easy to cancel or switch subscriptions, so you can try different services to access different libraries. Unlike cable TV, there are also a lot of options for streaming platforms that don't make you watch endless ads.

And the best part? These cord cutting products don't even have to break the bank. To help you know what your options are to help you live a life without cable TV, we've rounded up some great products under $50 that you might want to take home with you. For more information on why we think they're worth getting, you can skip to the end of the article.