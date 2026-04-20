5 Cheap Gadgets Cord Cutters Will Want To Have In Their Homes
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There was a time in history where cable TV was king — families would gather together in front of the screen, friends would wait for that weekly TV show to drop, and we would get our news from the same guys every night. In recent times, there are a lot more convenient ways to watch all the latest content from your home theater to even your phone when you're out and about. So, if you're finally ready to ditch your old school cable, you can make the jump to streaming.
These days, there are tons of streaming services with big names like Disney+, Amazon Prime, and Netflix. While a key advantage of streaming is that you can get content on demand, it also lets you explore content that would have traditionally belonged to different cable networks in the past. In addition, streaming also makes it easy to cancel or switch subscriptions, so you can try different services to access different libraries. Unlike cable TV, there are also a lot of options for streaming platforms that don't make you watch endless ads.
And the best part? These cord cutting products don't even have to break the bank. To help you know what your options are to help you live a life without cable TV, we've rounded up some great products under $50 that you might want to take home with you. For more information on why we think they're worth getting, you can skip to the end of the article.
Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus
For people who want to ditch cable TV, a streaming stick is one of the most affordable ways to do it. For this reason, you might want to add something like the Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Plus to your entertainment set up. Priced at $49.99, it promises a cinematic experience with 4K Ultra HD video from streaming platforms with Prime Video at the forefront. It also supports high quality audio and can be controlled with just your voice through Alexa.
While most people only think of the Amazon Fire TV Stick for streaming shows and movies, the reality is that it has a ton of hidden features, like cloud gaming, app-based remote control, and even control of other smart devices. However, this could also be a double-edged sword, especially if you want a simpler, more focused interface. In reality, not everyone is a fan of making everything in their home smart and prefer a more decentralized approach to their personal data and preferences. That said, you could have a smart TV and still benefit from an Amazon Fire TV Stick, whether it's improved security or navigation.
The most popular item on this list, the Amazon Fire TV Stick has been rated an impressive 4.7 stars on average by over 100,000 Amazon users. On top of being an Amazon's Choice product, it also boasts an impressive ratio of customer satisfaction with a 5-star rating from 83% of customers and only 3% of users giving 1-star reviews.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K HDR
While it lacks a lot of cool features from the other higher-end Roku streaming products, the Roku Streaming Stick 4K+ has a lot going for it, especially considering its relatively affordable price point. Similar to other streaming devices, you can access several big streaming platforms, like Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, Peacock, and HBO Max. In addition, it boasts hundreds of free TV channels that your entire family can enjoy which include ABC News, CBS Sports, The CW, and HappyKids. Compared to more power hungry streaming stick models, it's designed to be powered even with just your TV's USB ports power capacity. Similar to the Fire TV Stick, it works with smart home ecosystems, like Alexa, Apple Home, and Google Home. Although since it's not designed around a specific one, it's going to be less personalized.
Retailing for $39.99, over 7,100 Amazon customers have rated the Roku Streaming Stick Plus 4K HDR about 4.6 stars. Out of the box, it has the streaming stick unit, power cable, voice remote, and two batteries. Apart from being an Overall Pick product, it has quite an impressive ratio of skewing towards general customer satisfaction. With 82% of users rating it 5 stars, several users shared that it exceeded their expectations in terms of picture quality and ease of use. Among the 4% of users who gave it 1-star, one of the frequently highlighted issues was the number of ads, as well as being unable to access public broadcasting.
Vansky TV Antenna
While streaming sticks offer a ton of options to ditch cable TV, there are other ways to access network cable content, like an antenna. Aside from being a good back up option to get news in the event of an emergency, it lets you access free television programming. Designed to work indoors, the Vansky TV Antenna does come with a 16.5 ft cable, but you won't necessarily need to use the full length depending on your TV's location. With its long range reception, Vansky claims that it can reach up to 250 miles long, but that you may need to use an amplifier kit in some cases. Available in two colors (black and white), the Vansky TV Antenna is sold for under $25.99. If your television screen already has an HDTV tuner, you can simply connect it straight to your TV, but if not, you'll need to use a digital converter box.
As of March 2026, more than 18,600 users rated the Vansky TV Antenna around 4 stars on average on Amazon. That said, it does have some mixed reviews, 59% of buyers did rate it a perfect 5 stars with many saying it's easy to set up. In a YouTube video, creator Toolsdoctor was able to find more than 450 channels. But take note, your access will depend on your distance from broadcast towers. Although 11% thought it was only 1-star material with several people citing how it struggled to live up to its advertised range.
TP-Link AC1200 WiFi Extender
When you invest heavily in the world of streaming, one of the most crucial elements that you need to manage is the Wi-Fi signal. After all, you need to make sure that your connection can handle the sheer number of devices that are using it at any given time. In most cases, poor connection can mean devices not working optimally. But if you find parts of your home with limited or unstable connection, you can resolve it by investing in Wi-Fi extender. A portable gadget TP-Link AC1200that can solve daily problems, we've highlighted before how the TP-Link AC1200 Wi-Fi Extender (RE315) is a great affordable model. Capable of both 5 GHz and 2.4 GHz for up to 32 devices, TP-Link claims that it can cover up to 1,500 sq. ft.
Priced at $26.99, the TP-Link AC1200 is a popular and highly-regarded Wi-Fi extender product on Amazon. Apart from being an Overall Pick product, more than 40,500 users have also rated it a generally positive 4.2 stars. Among them, 66% thought it was worth giving a perfect rating. Not to mention, independent testing from YouTube creators like Everyday DIY revealed that it was able to increase download speed by up to 5x. In 2026, Engadget also named its top pick for its best budget Wi-Fi extender. That said, the 8% of users who rated it a single star did have some recurring complaints around issues with the set-up and poor signal reception.
YOTUO External Hard Drive
Some of us are lucky enough to have TVs with DVD players built-in, which is great for those old school birthday, wedding, or graduation videos. But, did you know that you can easily take your personal videos with you everywhere? With an external hard drive, a supported streaming device, and a computer that can act as server, you can set up a Plex media server. If you're not sure how to do it, we've made a useful guide to making a Plex library.
If you want an affordable external hard drive to get started, YOTUO offers several under $50 external hard drive options: 320 GB ($26.99), 500 GB (starts at $34.99), and 750 GB ($44.99). Available in 4 colors, it has a dual-plug design (USB-A & USB-C) and is compatible with consoles, such as the PlayStation and Xbox. An Amazon Choice product, more than 2,900 users have rated it 4.3 stars on average with 73% of users giving it a perfect rating, while only 9% rated it a single star.
Since ASUSTOR claims that each high-quality 1080p movie uses up about 4GB, you can get up to around 180 movies already with the 750 GB model. You'll probably get more if you'll use it to store digitized vintage family videos. Aside from remote access, just being able to back up important photos and videos into a secure external hard drive is important, especially if you don't want to lose them if your social media accounts stop working.
Methodology
To make this list of cheap cord cutting gadgets, we considered all the ways you can skip the satellite and go straight to streaming. Since everyone defines affordability differently, we shared gadgets that range from around $25.99 to $49.99. Next, we rounded up options that have a proven history of solving these problems backed up by a significant number of customer feedback.
In general, we reviewed gadgets that have generated an average rating of 4 stars from more than 2,000 reviews. Not to mention, we also took into consideration a generally positive ratio of no more than 15% of users rating it a single star. Although, the majority of the ones in this list have less than 10% of users doing so. In some cases, we also referenced hands-on testing from reviews on YouTube, which can show its actual performance with real world limitations.
While it did not impact their inclusion in this list, we also mentioned whether they were highlighted by other reputable publications. We also noted if online retailers, like Amazon, listed it as a preferred product in its category, such as an Overall Pick or Amazon's Choice product.