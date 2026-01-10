10 Things You Should Know Before Buying A Roku Streaming Stick

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Whether you've got a smart TV or an older "dumb" TV, a streaming device is sort of like a brain transplant for your entertainment setup, giving you access to the world of streaming content. There are several different brands, each of which has a collection of devices with different functionality and at different price points, and some of the most popular are made by Roku.

Roku launched its first streaming player in 2008, just a year after Netflix launched its streaming service. At the time, people largely watched streaming content on computers because TVs mostly weren't capable of connecting to the internet. Streaming devices fixed that problem before smart TVs had come into their own.

The first Roku Streaming Stick came out in 2012 as part of the company's second generation of devices, and updated versions have come out in subsequent generations. Presently, we're in the 11th generation of Roku devices and the company has unveiled yet another Streaming Stick. It's affordable but it's also pretty barebones. Here's what you need to know before you buy one.