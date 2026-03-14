5 Hidden Amazon Fire TV Stick Features You Should Be Using

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An effortless way to add smart features to an older television is through an Amazon Fire TV Stick. The most affordable variant costs $30, but if you're rocking a 4K TV, then the Fire TV Stick 4K Select is the one to go for. Priced at $40, it undercuts popular competitors like the Google TV Streamer or the Apple TV 4K. At its core, a Fire TV Stick enables on-demand video on your TV through must-have streaming services like Netflix and Prime Video — but it can do a lot more.

Some of the better-known tips and tricks of the Fire TV Stick include faster navigation thanks to Alexa and the ability to watch live TV channels. If you have a house decked out with Alexa-compatible smart devices like light bulbs or security cameras, you can control them using the Smart Home Dashboard on your Fire TV Stick. Most of what the Fire TV Stick can do is advertised quite well, but it does have a handful of other features that aren't as popular.

Now, you won't be answering FaceTime calls or playing games natively like you can on an Apple TV 4K, but the Fire TV Stick can still do a surprising amount if you delve a little deeper into its menus. From playing games on the cloud to accessing hidden real-time metrics for nerds, here are five lesser-known Fire TV Stick features you should try out.