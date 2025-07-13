Amazon Fire TV Stick Running Slow? Here's How To Fix It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The reason for all the allure surrounding affordable streaming sticks is the convenience and ease of use that they bring. You can connect one to any old television and instantly convert it into a TV with smart features. One of the most popular options in this category of devices is the Amazon Fire TV Stick. The latest model retails at $35 and is a great way to enjoy shows and movies on streaming platforms like Netflix. There are Amazon Fire TV Stick tips and tricks to further streamline your home entertainment solution. Some of these include being able to control your TV using voice commands, or connecting a compatible Ring camera to display a live feed of what's going on outside.

The Fire TV Stick can add immense value to your living room, but like any tech gadget, it's susceptible to slow down over time. Simple operations like app loading, scrolling, or video buffering might take longer. Depending on how old a piece of hardware is, apps with growing system requirements and new updates will inevitably struggle to perform well. That said, before you hop onto Amazon to order a newer model, it's worth trying to troubleshoot exactly why your Fire TV Stick has become sluggish — and potentially even refreshing it to make it a touch snappier.