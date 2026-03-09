Why The Fire TV App Is Actually Worth Downloading

Amazon is largely known for being an online marketplace where you can buy items from other sellers, but the company sells a good variety of its own hardware. The Fire TV Stick is perhaps the most popular device in Amazon's catalog. It's the quickest and easiest way to turn your old TV into a smart one. The device slots into your TV's HDMI port and instantly breathes new life into it — allowing you to watch on-demand videos across all popular streaming platforms like Netflix, Disney+, and Apple TV.

Fire OS has grown over the years to now support more apps and offer a greater set of features. This includes things like being able to control your smart home devices using a Fire TV Stick, or enjoying cloud gaming through Amazon Luna or Nvidia's GeForce Now. The bundled remote is all you need to control your Fire TV device, and with support for Alexa, voice control simplifies things even further.

If that weren't enough, the Amazon Fire TV app that's available on Android and iOS also lets you control playback or summon Alexa, just in case you misplace the remote or need an easier way to type. The app has been around for a while, but has only recently received an overhaul in both design and function. The Fire TV app is no longer just a TV remote replacement — it can act as a companion hub for your Fire TV device.