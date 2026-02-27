3 Cool Things You Can Do With Alexa On Your Fire TV

Amazon sells a variety of products, and the Fire TV lineup is one of the most popular in its catalog. It's the most convenient way to convert your regular TV into a smart one. Once hooked up to your TV, a Fire TV device can connect to the internet, allowing you to watch your favorite movies or TV shows on streaming platforms like Netflix, or listen to music on apps like Spotify. If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can even play games on the cloud via Amazon Luna.

Every Fire TV device comes with a handy remote, but you can also summon Amazon's smart assistant, Alexa, for better accessibility. To get started, all you need to do is press and hold the Alexa button on your Fire TV device's remote. You may already know that you can use voice commands through Alexa to launch apps, search for movies, or play music from a specific artist. Beyond simple application control, Alexa can also be used to manage your smart home devices through Amazon's Smart Home Dashboard on Fire OS.

Amazon is taking this experience a step further with Alexa+, which is a beefed up version of the smart assistant — now with generative AI features. It's available in the U.S. at $20 per month, but Amazon Prime members can use it free of charge. If you have a Fire TV, Alexa+ can be used as an on-screen assistant for faster content discovery and other useful actions.