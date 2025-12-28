These Websites Fix A Streaming Problem You Didn't Even Know You Had

Finding something to watch by flicking through titles on streaming alone can be a long and thankless task. Especially if you already have something in mind to watch. In that case, you can spend so long looking through all the different streaming services you have to find it, that you're put off by the time you get there. Whether you're looking for a friend's recommendation, trying to finish off your Letterboxd Watchlist, or hoping to rewatch something after years gone by, figuring out which platform is home to what you're looking for can take a long time. That is, unless you use a platform that does almost all the research for you.

That's where sites like JustWatch come in. JustWatch is a streaming guide that aggregates information on where to stream different TV shows and movies. You can use it to browse the top releases in your area to find out where to tune in and what the cheapest way to stream them is. It also has a built-in search engine that you can use to look up whatever you want to find, from major blockbusters down to niche releases. You can grab it as an app for your smart TV, streaming stick, or Xbox One, negating the need to grab your phone and search for it yourself.

Online streaming guides are useful tools for tracking down what you want to watch without having to trawl through pages of search results, or keeping perfectly on top of your watchlist for each service you subscribe to. Other streaming guides include ReelGood and Yidio, which each offer their own services and features. Even Plex can pull double duty as a streaming guide and media-oriented social media platform.