5 Portable Gadgets That Solve Everyday Problems

If you use battery-powered tools, you could probably find the right battery for your Ryobi tool in the dark with your eyes closed. But tool batteries are only for tools. You never once think, even for a second, that you could use them to power other things. And why shouldn't you be able to? These are high-capacity, high-output batteries that mostly just sit there. The Symik 100W Charger and 145W Power Source for Ryobi 18V Batteries turns any compatible battery into a powerful power bank that you could use to charge anything that plugs into a USB-C or USB-A port — phones, tablets, headphones, you name it. It's an ingenious concept, and it only costs $35.99.

Think of all the possibilities this opens up. Anytime you don't have a charger for your 12V socket or a power bank handy, you can just grab an unused Ryobi battery from your tool bag. Problem solved. Oh, and this charger converter is no slouch either. You can get up to 100W charging speeds. It includes a helpful OLED panel showing you input and output, a feature that would cost you a premium on dedicated power banks. It looks kind of cool, too. Even if you don't use it that much for charging non-tool devices, it could be used as a portable backup charger for the Ryobi battery itself when you don't have one.

Downsides? It's only for Ryobi 18V lithium-ion batteries. It appears Symik doesn't provide options for other kinds of batteries, so if you're not a Ryobi user, you're out of luck. Here's to hoping we get more of these in the future for other tool battery brands, because this has to be one of the cleverest, most unorthodox uses of an existing product we've seen.