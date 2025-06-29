13 Tiny, Palm-Sized Gadgets That Are Also Super Useful

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Gadgets are ubiquitous in all our lives. From the best Android smartphones in our pockets to powerful laptops in our backpacks, we use gadgets to get work done, enjoy movies and games, and even make our lives easier. Apart from these usual devices, several small-sized gadgets can turn out to be rather useful in everyday life. From capturing precious moments with your kids or pets to saving your online accounts from hackers, these tiny, palm-sized gadgets can add substantial value while occupying very little space. Moreover, a lot of these gadgets — by virtue of their size — are quite affordable, which means you're getting a useful gadget without spending too much. Now that's a win-win!

We went through hundreds of online listings to find some of the best tiny gadgets that you can store in your pockets or tuck away in a small compartment in your travel tech backpack when heading out. While some of these accessories may be useful on a daily basis, some of them may come in handy in specific situations or for people in certain professions. The idea is to recommend gadgets that add genuine value to users, and that's exactly what these tiny gizmos do. Whether you want to carry fast external storage in your denim pockets, or you want to track your lost wallet – we've got something for everyone.