Never Plug These 5 Things Into Your Car's 12V Socket

For decades, cars, trucks, and other vehicles have had an electric cigarette lighter built into the dashboard or some other easily accessible place. When you clicked the lighter into the 12V port, it used electrical power from the car to heat a coil which you could then use to light up.

Your car's cigarette lighter got its start as a cigar lighter, which is why they have the diameter they have. As cigarettes became more popular, the device took on a new name while keeping its old features. The opposite thing happened more recently when the function evolved from lighting various combustibles to charging or powering electronic devices, while the name remained the same. Despite the dramatic change in usage, people still refer to a car's 12V port as a cigarette lighter.

Eventually, car manufacturers started making dedicated accessory ports which will power your electronics but won't light anything. You can use them to power DVD players, phone chargers, portable air compressors, vacuum cleaners, coolers, heaters, and countless other modern or semi-modern contraptions. In some cases, you can even jump a dead battery using the 12V port. Generally speaking, anything with a plug designed to fit into your car's 12V socket is probably safe to use. Still, there are a few things you're better off not sticking in there.