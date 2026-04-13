7 Of The Best Harbor Freight Deals In April 2026

Harbor Freight has used deals to get people in the door since the company's inception. April 2026 is no exception, as the store is celebrating a few sales, including its Spring Black Friday sale over the first couple of weeks of the month, additional coupon deals that are available, various brand deals, and special deals for the company's Inside Track members. All told, there are more than a few hundred items on sale, which is a lot to keep up with. It takes hours to scroll through that many deals to see if any of them are any good.

That's precisely why we went ahead and did just that and then posted the best deals we could find below. They are a mixture of all the deals seen above, excluding the store's Dollar Days deals since they're mostly odds and ends that are lightly discounted. The list below also only contains items that are at least 25% off and consist of things we think might be helpful around the house, garage, or workshop. Harbor Freight sells all kinds of niche and obscure tools, so if you need them, some are on sale as well.

Many of these deals finish up by mid-April, so if you're reading this later, you may want to check again for a fresh set of deals, as most will have expired by then. Good luck and happy shopping. Should none of the deals below appeal to you, you can find the full list of deals here.