7 Of The Best Harbor Freight Deals In March 2026
There's nothing quite like a good sale. It gives you a chance to load up on things on the cheap, and people usually feel good when they get a solid deal on something. Harbor Freight seems to have a bead on this, as they have sales almost continuously. Currently, the retailer is having a sale for its Inside Track Club members, which includes over 200 products that are currently on sale through April 2, 2026. That means there are only a couple of weeks left to take advantage of the sale.
To get the deals, you'll need a Harbor Freight Inside Track Club Membership, which costs $29.99 per year. Depending on what you get and how big the sale is, you may very well get your money back with a single purchase here, but it is required to get any of the deals. Harbor Freight is pretty well known for selling good tools at most price ranges, including goods under $50, and even more expensive tools that people seem to like a lot.
Listed below are the deals we believe are among the best ones in the sale. These have decent percentages off of their list price and are usable for a wide variety of tasks. For this list, we also avoided niche products or products that required other products to function. For example, this U.S. General Top Chest is $100 off, which is a great deal, but requires you to own a U.S. General Roll Cab, which is significantly more expensive and not currently on sale.
U.S. General Service Cart
The U.S. General Service Cart is a handy item that would be at home in most garages and workshops. It's currently on sale for $90, down from its usual $140 price tag, for $50 off, or about 35% off. It's a one-drawer service cart with a locking drawer and an open storage area on the bottom. All told, it boasts up to 3,780 cubic inches of storage, and includes two locking castors so that the thing doesn't roll away while you're working on something. The drawer itself can hold up to 75 pounds of tools, is lockable, and includes pre-cut drawer liners to prevent tools from sliding around.
The cart also comes in eight colors, including some rather vibrant ones like yellow and orange. This is one of those tools that you could theoretically use for non-workshop cases, like a hobby room to store supplies. It scores well among buyers, earning a 4.8 out of 5 rating from nearly 800 reviews, with the most common praise being that it works well and is easy to put together.
Gordon High-Precision Metal Detector
If you've ever wanted to troll beaches looking for jewelry, you'll need a metal detector and a solid understanding of the rules in order to do so. For the former, Harbor Freight has the Gordon High-Precision Metal Detector on sale for $100, which is $50 off its $150 price tag, a savings of 33%. It boasts a 10-inch, waterproof search coil and up to 51 inches of total length. For comfort, there are adjustable arm straps and cuffs. Otherwise, it looks and feels like any handheld metal detector.
This one gets pretty reasonable reviews from people who bought it. Gordon's model includes five search modes, which include metal and jewelry, along with five depth settings and a graphic screen to show you where the item is and how deep it might be. It seems to be most enjoyed by casual users who want to stroll along a beach looking for buried treasure, while some reviewers note that serious searches probably require something a little bit stronger. In any case, it's a decent deal if it's something you want to get into.
Pittsburgh 2-Ton Low Profile Floor Jack
Floor jacks are extremely useful to have if you ever do any of your own work on a car. Usually, cars come with a scissor jack that's fine for changing a tire, but not something you'd want to use if you want to get under your car. They're common, strong, and relatively inexpensive. Harbor Freight is selling the Pittsburgh 2-Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack right now for $140, $60 off its usual retail price, a 30% savings.
The brand kind of leans into its racing marketing with this one, but in reality, it's just a reasonably good floor jack. It supports up to two tons, which is roughly 4,400 pounds, and since the rule of thumb is to get a jack that is at least ¾ of your vehicle's weight, this jack should support all but the heaviest consumer automobiles. Pittsburgh says that the jack is easy to use and only requires a half twist to release the mechanism and lower your vehicle. Reviews are solid, and $60 off a $200 product is a pretty heavy discount.
Yukon Mobile Workbench
Mobile workbenches are good for tons of things, from fixing things in the garage to a makeshift hobby table. There are a lot of great workbench brands out there, but most of them specialize in benches that don't move. For a mobile workbench, Harbor Freight has the Yukon Mobile Workbench on sale for $280, which is $50 off of its normal price tag. It's not the greatest savings at 18%, but workbenches are universally useful, so it's a deal worth considering if you need one on wheels.
This model comes in three colors and boasts a drawer with a two-door underside cabinet for more storage space. All told, the bench has 15,704 cubic inches of storage and 1,200 pounds of capacity. The drawer alone can support 200 pounds of tools and supplies, and the lower cabinets have key locks in case you want to store something you don't want the kids to get their hands on. It also garners a 4.8 out of 5 rating with 2,631 user reviews. The only downside is that it costs $130 to ship because it's so heavy.
Pittsburgh Comfort-Grip Screwdriver Set
A good set of screwdrivers is an essential addition to any home tool kit, since most DIY projects require one to some extent. There are loads of them on the market, and even some good electric ones. Harbor Freight has the Pittsburgh Comfort-Grip Screwdriver Set on sale for $20, 33% off its typical $30 price. These should fit the bill just fine. The set comes with 16 screwdrivers, eight small screwdrivers, a couple of picks, and two Allen wrench sets. There is also a multi-bit screwdriver with over a dozen bits and a couple of small sockets. It comes with a handy storage rack that holds everything.
In terms of materials, the screwdrivers are made of common materials like chrome-vanadium steel, which you'll see across the hand tool segment. The screwdrivers are all magnetized, which is a nice touch, and the holding rack is convenient. This would make for a nice housewarming present or as a first set of screwdrivers for common DIY housework. The reviews are good, and this set can cover a lot of bases for new or growing home tool kits.
Apache 5800 Rolling Carry-On Case
Traveling can be tough when you have sensitive gear like cameras, electronics, or other fragile items. For those, you usually want a padded carrying case. Harbor Freight actually has two of these on sale right now. The first is the Apache 5800 Rolling Carry-On Case, which is the larger option. The other is the Apache 3800 Protective Case, which is small enough to carry by hand. Both of them have similar functionality, where they come with foam inserts that you can pull out to make the shapes you need to carry the things you want. They both also come with purge valves so you can equalize the pressure if you travel to a wildly different elevation.
Both cases also come pre-drilled for two padlocks (which aren't included) and boast IP65 water and dust resistance. That means that the case is sealed against dust and can handle heavy rain, but you wouldn't want to drop these into a lake. The larger case is $70, down 30% from its $100 price tag, and the other is $25, down 37% from its $40 price. Reviews for both are also pretty good.
Icon 3/8-inch Low-Profile Ratchet
Icon makes a couple of ⅜-inch low-profile ratchets, and they're pretty decent values. They hold up well when compared to more expensive competitors like Snap-on and work well for DIY use. The brand has two ratchets on sale for this month's Harbor Freight sale. One is the ⅜-inch Low-Profile Ratchet, and the other is basically the same ⅜-inch ratchet, but with a grip on it. They are identically priced, with both being on sale for $25, a 41% decrease from their $43 sticker price. All things considered, the only real choice is whether or not a buyer wants the red and black grip.
The specs are the same story. Both feature 90-tooth gear-to-gear mechanisms, a four-degree arc swing, and polished chrome metal parts. That should make them reasonable for tight spaces and usable in all sorts of DIY applications. They garner a 4.6 rating with more than 1,400 reviews across both models, and users largely agree that the ratchets are a pretty good value. The ½-inch and ¼-inch models are also on sale for 27% off and 39% off, respectively.