5 Expensive Harbor Freight Tools That Users Say Are Worth Buying

Each year, Harbor Freight adds more and more no-brainer offers, especially from its in-house and exclusive brands. Plus, there are many ways you can slash its prices with some additional money-saving tricks, like opening up a partner credit card, using coupons, and buying clearance stock.

In the past, we've mentioned that Harbor Freight has a ton of budget-friendly tools, ranging from multi-bit screwdrivers to work bar lights, dead blow hammers, and even shaft gas engines. While Harbor Freight prices aren't usually known to make your eyes water, they do have a couple of relatively expensive tool options that many people consider good value, given the performance.

If you're looking to level up your workspace, we've collected tools with positive ratings from Harbor Freight customers and YouTube reviewers.