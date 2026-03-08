5 Expensive Harbor Freight Tools That Users Say Are Worth Buying
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Each year, Harbor Freight adds more and more no-brainer offers, especially from its in-house and exclusive brands. Plus, there are many ways you can slash its prices with some additional money-saving tricks, like opening up a partner credit card, using coupons, and buying clearance stock.
In the past, we've mentioned that Harbor Freight has a ton of budget-friendly tools, ranging from multi-bit screwdrivers to work bar lights, dead blow hammers, and even shaft gas engines. While Harbor Freight prices aren't usually known to make your eyes water, they do have a couple of relatively expensive tool options that many people consider good value, given the performance.
If you're looking to level up your workspace, we've collected tools with positive ratings from Harbor Freight customers and YouTube reviewers.
Pittsburgh 2-Ton Foldable Shop Crane / Hoist
You'll likely need a shop crane if you're lifting heavy items, maintaining machinery, or working on a few engines. Priced at $369.99, the Pittsburgh 2 Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane boasts a 4,000 lbs capacity. But take note, this isn't the final price, since it's also subject to an extra $129.99 for being an overweight item. It also can't be shipped to either Alaska or Hawaii.
With a 90-½-inch maximum crane height, it comes with a ram, chain, and hook. Aside from its foldable legs, it has other convenient features, like a boom arm that can extend up to 61-¾ inches and six swivel casters. Pittsburgh notes that it has safety mechanisms that prevent overloading, locking casters, a clevis grab hook with a safety latch, and fits ASME-PASE industry standards.
Apart from 96% of customers recommending it, the 2-ton model also has a 4.7-star average rating from 420+ Harbor Freight customers. In general, people loved its compactness, which makes it easy to store, as well as its reach. If you want something cheaper, there's also the Pittsburgh 1 Ton Capacity Foldable Shop Crane. Although rated slightly lower at 4.4 stars on average from over 400 customers, it still enjoys a 90% recommendation rate. There's also the Pittsburgh 1,300 lb Electric Hoist with Remote Control, which may be better if you don't need something so portable.
Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½-inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench
Although it may not be as expensive as models from other brands, Hercules power tools are generally a step above other Harbor Freight brands in terms of price. For example, the Milwaukee M18 Fuel 1/2 HIGH Torque Impact Wrench is $236.99 without the battery. The Hercules 20V Brushless Cordless ½-inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench Kit, which comes with a 5 Ah battery and charger, retails for about the same price at $249.99. As for other Harbor Freight offers, the Bauer 20V Brushless Cordless ½-inch High-Torque Impact Wrench Kit with 5 Ah Battery and Charger is about $100 cheaper at $159.99.
Capable of hitting up to 1,500 ft-lbs of breakaway torque, the HERCULES 20V Brushless Cordless, ½-inch Ultra Torque Impact Wrench has three speed settings and several features to prevent both over loosening and over tightening. Additionally, it has a friction-ring anvil and an LED light for added convenience. In its YouTube comparison review, Torque Test claims that it's great value for its price point for multiple reasons. Apart from hitting 94% of its torque claims, it also mentions that it stacks up well against more expensive models from brands like DeWalt and Milwaukee.
As of February 2026, the Hercules 20V Impact Wrench Kit is also rated an impressive 4.9 stars by more than 440 customers. Because of this, it's unsurprising that it joins our list of Harbor Freight Tools worth buying.
Fortress 30 Gallon, 175 PSI High Performance Gas Truck Bed Jobsite Air Compressor
Fortress offers several air compressor models that range from $159.99 to $1,999.99. But while it doesn't have many reviews yet, early feedback for its most expensive model has been promising. As of February 2026, the just under $2,000 Fortress 30 Gallon, 175 PSI High Performance Gas Truck Bed Jobsite Air Compressor has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 80 customers.
While the price can make your eyes water, Harbor Freight lists a compelling comparison between a similar INGERSOLL RAND model that is double the price. It has the same tank size, horsepower, and maximum working pressure. But while it has a slightly lower air delivery at 90 PSI, the Fortress model also has other features, like an hour meter and a full roll cage and cover.
Harbor Freight customers are satisfied with its practical transit case and the speed of air production. Also, the compressor has earned high praise from air duct cleaning companies that run the tool for 10 hours straight. However, it does have its bad sides. As YouTube creator AmericanOutdoors notes, it can be incredibly noisy and puts out a lot of heat, but they think it's still generally a good buy and great for off-grid use.
Bauer 20V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit
Priced at $249.99, the Bauer 20V Cordless 6-Tool Combo Kit is not the most expensive power tool kit on the market. But for the average person, it can feel like a big investment, considering the individual tools can be taken home for under $50.
Launched in 2024, the kit has a ½-inch drill/driver, which is one of the highest-rated cordless drills you can find on Harbor Freight. It has some of the highest-rated Bauer power tools, like the LED compact flashlight and the brushless oscillating multi-tool. Apart from this, it includes a ¼-inch impact driver, a 6-½-inch circular saw, and a jet fan blower. Power tools aside, the kit also ships with a pair of batteries (3 Ah and 1.5 Ah) and a charger.
On the Harbor Freight website, the kit has generated an average rating of 4.8 stars from more than 200 reviews, and 99% of customers also say they would recommend it. But to manage your expectations, a handful of dissatisfied customers cited its poor quality circular saw. In particular, they shared how they struggled with cutting and the blade guard breaking. In a YouTube review, Projects for All questioned the kit's mix of brushed and brushless tools. Plus, they cautioned that the drill has no kickback protection and that the multi-tool can be quite loud.
Predator 4400 PSI, 4.2 GPM, 13 HP (420cc) Commercial-Duty Pressure Washer
On Harbor Freight, you can find several pressure washers in its portfolio, which are all highly rated across the board. Apart from its entry-level products from Portland and Bauer, Harbor Freight's more expensive offerings from Predator have also garnered a ton of praise. Depending on how much power you need, all three of its gas-powered models have been rated 4.6 stars and above on average. In terms of budget, prices for the Predator Pressure Washers are from $349.99 to $899.99.
The $399.99 Predator 3200 PSI, 2.8 GPM, 6.8 HP (223cc) Pressure Washer is both the best rated with a 4.7-star average rating, as well as the one with the highest recommendation rate among customers at 96%. However, despite being more than double the price at $899.99, its Predator 4400 PSI, 4.2 GPM, 13 HP (420cc) Commercial-Duty Pressure Washer holds a great average rating of 4.6 stars from more than 125 customers.
After a year of use, YouTube creator Julius, who has a professional cleaning business, mentioned that it experienced no serious issues, except for a wheel falling off. At different power settings, YouTube creator Go Hobby! also showed how it cleans bike frames, kayaks, fences, and concrete. They cautioned that the wrong power setting can damage materials or cause injuries.
Methodology
Since "expensive" is relative, we included items that can be classified as such in several ways. First, we noted kits that may be pricier compared to buying individual tool units. Second, we looked at their positioning relative to other brands within the Harbor Freight portfolio. We included options from round $250 to $2,000. In addition, we mentioned some similar items from the same manufacturer with slightly different specs that may be better suited for people with a lower or higher budget.
In general, we highlighted tools that have proven to do the job consistently, with an average rating of at least four stars and 90% recommendation rate from customers. When an item did not have significant customer feedback, we consulted reviews from SlashGear and YouTube.