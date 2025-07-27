Are Harbor Freight Pressure Washers Any Good? Here's What Users Say

There are a lot of great reasons to own a pressure washer. You can use it to clear oil stains, moss, and dirt from your drive and walkways, remove grime and algae from decks and patios, clean mildew and pollen from outdoor furniture, or blast the caked-on dust and cobwebs from the siding of your house — in addition to dozens of other tasks that would be difficult to manage with a garden hose alone. The sheer versatility of these tools makes them incredibly desirable among home DIYers and pros alike, but they can run a bit on the expensive side when you look at the big-name brands.

If you're familiar with Harbor Freight, then you know that the company's entire business model is essentially based on manufacturing and selling tools with comparable specs and designs to those made by the best power tool brands, while keeping their prices as low as possible. Harbor Freight currently has seven pressure washers available in its stores: one from Portland, three from Bauer, and three from Predator, as well as a wide range of useful pressure washer accessories. Those who are considering getting one of these might first want to know a bit more about them. That said, there's only so much you can learn from a spec sheet. One of the best ways to see how these tools perform in the real world is to take a look at what previous owners have had to say about them.