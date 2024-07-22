Is Harbor Freight's Portland Pressure Washer Worth It? Here's What Owners Say

Harbor Freight has been a consistent favorite among handymen, DIYers, and everyone in between. Each location is full of power tools, hand tools, safety equipment, and so much more. Sweetening the deal, the store is rather cost effective, boasting multiple excellent finds for under $50. One such reasonably-priced piece is the Portland corded electric pressure washer, which runs $89.99. It features a 20-foot hose and adjustable nozzle, with a maximum pressure of 1,750 PSI. With that information alone, it seems like a decent buy, but is it truly worth the money? Many of those who've taken it for a spin have a lot to say about it.

Overall, most Portland owners are content with their pressure washer purchase, albeit not overjoyed by any means. "It's fine for washing the car and hosing down the deck every now and then. I'm not sure it would be up to the task of a serious pressure cleaning, though," wrote Redditor u/chaddgar, with u/MrPeterson15 claiming it's perfectly fine for occasional use. "Lots of car washes, several picnic table refreshes, and a deck. I'm not expecting it to last forever either – lots of fragile parts, but I don't regret buying it," added u/blazeorangeredneck in another thread about the pressure washer, giving a pretty modestly positive assessment of it. Meanwhile, some don't have much good to say about this Portland pressure washer.