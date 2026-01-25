3 Harbor Freight Hercules Tools Worth Buying (And 2 To Avoid)

Hercules angle grinders were on the short list for this selection of Harbor Freight tools worth buying, but the $59.99 12V Brushless Cordless, ¼-inch Right-Angle Die Grinder ultimately earned the spot for a few reasons. As one of the Harbor Freight tools you can use as an alternative to an angle grinder, the die grinder is less intimidating to most users, safer to operate, and more precise.

This die grinder doesn't include a battery, but it comes with a ¼-inch collet and a brushless motor that can reach speeds up to 25,000 RPM. A four-way selector controls the tool's speed ranges, and it features a variable-speed paddle switch that includes a safety lock mechanism designed to prevent accidents.

YouTuber Tim Welds compared the Hercules die grinder to the a similar one from his "favorite red tool brand." He found the overall quality of the tool acceptable. While the Milwaukee M12 die grinder had a little more power when trying to overload the tools during testing, he welcomed the Hercules die grinder as an addition to his tool kit.

Harbor Freight customers give the Hercules die grinder a 4.9-star rating with 98% of customers recommending the tool. Buyers find the tool's price, quality, size, weight, and power among its best qualities. The only 1-star rating out of the 165 total reviews reports the tool "overheats very quickly" and has a short battery life. There are no 2-star reviews, but some 3-star ratings report some of its heat and battery capacity shortcomings. Other reviewers complain it has less power than they'd like.