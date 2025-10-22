DeWalt's Heat Gun Isn't The Best Bang For Your Buck - Here's Why Users Don't Like It
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Despite heat guns baring a certain niche appeal amongst DIYers and worksite pros, if you've got a job that requires such a tool, you'll be happy to know that virtually every major power tool manufacturer makes one these days. That list includes DeWalt, whose Lithium-Ion powered heat gun is part of the 20V Max line of devices.
That heat gun purports to deliver temperatures up to 990°Fahrenheit (532° Celsius), 6.7 CFM of air flow, and up to 42-minutes of runtime per charge, all within an easy-to-use cordless, pistol grip design. Features aside, DeWalt's 20V Max Heat Gun is not entirely budget-friendly, with some online outlets listing it for as much as $179, and even DeWalt's Amazon store selling it for $127.99. According to some reviews, this device is likely one of several DeWalt tools worth avoiding, as it may not be powerful enough for bigger jobs.
One Redditor even mockingly posted that their DeWalt Heat Gun was the best hand warmer they'd ever purchased. That comment was logged in a thread proclaiming that this device was likely the worst tool the poster had ever purchased, with several others posting similar complaints. The device has taken a beating on its DeWalt home page too, where it's rated at just 3.7 stars. Some negative reviews blame the cordless approach for its lack of power, while others bemoan a shortness of battery life amid heavy use, and still more voice concerns about design, the use of plastic components and general durability.
If you can stomach the price, the news is not all bad for the DeWalt heat gun
Those complaints may have been a bit more tempered had the DeWalt 20V Max Heat Gun not been so pricey, with most haters agreeing that it is just not worth the sticker price, particularly if you need to buy a battery to power it. What's particularly telling about the negative reviews is that several reviewers claim to be longtime fans of the Stanley Black & Decker-owned brand, and note that the heat gun simply does not display the power and quality they expect from DeWalt.
If there's good news on the price front, it's that those who already own and use other DeWalt 20V Max tools can use those interchangeable batteries to power the heat gun, and thus potentially save a buck or two at the point of purchase. And just to be clear, not all of the reviews of DeWalt's 20V Max Heat Gun are negative. In fact, the device is relatively well reviewed through other online outlets, including The Home Depot (where it's rated 4.4 stars) and Amazon (where it's also rated 4.4 stars).
Of those who rated the device at 4-stars or higher, many praise the heat gun for its overall design, noting that it is lightweight and easy to manage in tight quarters. Many also note that the DeWalt tool heats up quickly, which makes it ideal for smaller jobs that need to be accomplished with a certain degree of quickness. Moreover, they appreciate the device's portability on the job site. Nonetheless, given the rash of bad reviews, potential buyers should probably still beware.
How we got here
The purpose of this article is to convey to any consumer interested in purchasing a DeWalt Tools 20V Max Heat Gun what those who have already purchased one have experienced while using the device. That consumer point of view is taken from reading hundreds of first-hand accounts — both positive and negative — delivered by real world customers via ratings and reviews posted to product pages on various online retail outlets. In this case, comments and complaints posted to a social media platform were also used. Direct quotes were cited whenever appropriate.