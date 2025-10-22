DeWalt's Heat Gun Isn't The Best Bang For Your Buck - Here's Why Users Don't Like It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Despite heat guns baring a certain niche appeal amongst DIYers and worksite pros, if you've got a job that requires such a tool, you'll be happy to know that virtually every major power tool manufacturer makes one these days. That list includes DeWalt, whose Lithium-Ion powered heat gun is part of the 20V Max line of devices.

That heat gun purports to deliver temperatures up to 990°Fahrenheit (532° Celsius), 6.7 CFM of air flow, and up to 42-minutes of runtime per charge, all within an easy-to-use cordless, pistol grip design. Features aside, DeWalt's 20V Max Heat Gun is not entirely budget-friendly, with some online outlets listing it for as much as $179, and even DeWalt's Amazon store selling it for $127.99. According to some reviews, this device is likely one of several DeWalt tools worth avoiding, as it may not be powerful enough for bigger jobs.

One Redditor even mockingly posted that their DeWalt Heat Gun was the best hand warmer they'd ever purchased. That comment was logged in a thread proclaiming that this device was likely the worst tool the poster had ever purchased, with several others posting similar complaints. The device has taken a beating on its DeWalt home page too, where it's rated at just 3.7 stars. Some negative reviews blame the cordless approach for its lack of power, while others bemoan a shortness of battery life amid heavy use, and still more voice concerns about design, the use of plastic components and general durability.