Are Harbor Freight Cordless Drills Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying

On Harbor Freight, you can choose between three cordless drill option brands: Hercules, Warrior, and Bauer. But are these drills any good? The reviews for these drills are generally positive, but which one you need will likely depend on your specific use.

Previously, we've mentioned how Hercules Drills have generally positive reviews from Harbor Freight buyers. To start with, the 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Right Angle Drill that sells for $84.99 is recommended by 91% of people after they've purchased it. Although the tool by itself doesn't have that many reviews, it did score an average of 4.6 stars from more than 50 people. On the other hand, the 12V Cordless ⅜" Compact Drill/Driver tool, which is priced at $32.99, has been rated 4.7 stars by 144 people. So far, 120 of them have given this tool five stars, noting that it is light, sturdy, and versatile.

With over 550 reviews, the 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill / Driver with Side Handle has been rated 4.7 stars on average. Retailing for $69.99, users have mentioned that they like the smooth start, how balanced it feels in their hand, and its surprising amount of torque. As for its slightly more expensive compact variant that sells for $79.99, the 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Compact Hammer Drill / Driver, Hercules enjoys a 4.8 rating from more than 300 people, with a majority (98%) of people recommending it. Although a user mentioned a power issue, they reported that their unit was replaced under warranty with no problems. Another reviewer also noted that it performed well with cinder blocks.

