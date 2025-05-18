Are Harbor Freight Cordless Drills Any Good? Here's What Users Are Saying
On Harbor Freight, you can choose between three cordless drill option brands: Hercules, Warrior, and Bauer. But are these drills any good? The reviews for these drills are generally positive, but which one you need will likely depend on your specific use.
Previously, we've mentioned how Hercules Drills have generally positive reviews from Harbor Freight buyers. To start with, the 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Right Angle Drill that sells for $84.99 is recommended by 91% of people after they've purchased it. Although the tool by itself doesn't have that many reviews, it did score an average of 4.6 stars from more than 50 people. On the other hand, the 12V Cordless ⅜" Compact Drill/Driver tool, which is priced at $32.99, has been rated 4.7 stars by 144 people. So far, 120 of them have given this tool five stars, noting that it is light, sturdy, and versatile.
With over 550 reviews, the 20V Brushless Cordless 1/2 in. Drill / Driver with Side Handle has been rated 4.7 stars on average. Retailing for $69.99, users have mentioned that they like the smooth start, how balanced it feels in their hand, and its surprising amount of torque. As for its slightly more expensive compact variant that sells for $79.99, the 20V Brushless Cordless ½" Compact Hammer Drill / Driver, Hercules enjoys a 4.8 rating from more than 300 people, with a majority (98%) of people recommending it. Although a user mentioned a power issue, they reported that their unit was replaced under warranty with no problems. Another reviewer also noted that it performed well with cinder blocks.
Are Warrior Cordless Drills Worth it?
In general, the Warrior cordless drills are the most affordable options available at Harbor Freight. Despite its $19.99 price point, the Warrior 12V Cordless ⅜" Drill Kit has generated an average rating of 4.6 stars from over 2,600 people. In addition, 95% of Harbor Freight buyers recommend it and have mentioned that it works perfectly for light duty work, such as removing small screws and other household tasks. Given this, it's no wonder that it's among the Harbor Freight tools that we think your home should have.
Joining our list for the best cordless drills you can get on Harbor Freight, the Warrior 18V Cordless ⅜" Drill Kit is well-loved by customers enough to be recommended 96% of the time. Out of 3,500+ reviewers, this drill has a 4.6-star average rating with users praising how it's comfortable even for people with small hands. At $29.99, it includes a battery and charger, which many users have mentioned they feel is a good value for the price.
Apart from its cordless drill, there are plenty of other similarly great value Warrior power tools that we think you should consider adding to your cart at Harbor Freight, too, such as its 18V Cordless Reciprocating Saw Kit, 15 Amp, 10-inch Table Saw, and 1500 Watt 11 Amp Dual Temperature Heat Gun.
Should you get Bauer Cordless Drills?
On the Harbor Freight website, several Bauer cordless drills have generally positive reviews. As of writing, all Bauer cordless drills have been rated more than four stars by at least 400 people, which shows their consistency as a product line. For its 20V Cordless, Right Angle Drill, over 540 Harbor Freight users have also given the tool 4.8 stars on average. Retailing for $39.99, some people have mentioned success with using it in hard-to-reach spots to work on electrical wiring.
With over 6,000 reviews, the Bauer 20V Cordless ½" Drill / Driver Kit also has a high rating of 4.7 stars, with 96% of customers thinking it's good enough to recommend. Priced at $54.99, users have mentioned that they like its lightweight, find it easy to use, and were surprised by how easy it works even with metal. If you don't think you need the whole kit, the cordless drill/driver by itself sells for $39.99 and has an average rating of 4.8 stars by over 400 people.
Although it's only available in-store, the Bauer 20V Cordless 1/2 " Hammer Drill / Driver Kit, which includes a battery and charger, has an average rating of 4.6 stars from 1,997 reviewers. In addition, over 1,500+ Harbor Freight reviewers have given it five stars, with a few people mentioning how it has been able to function pretty well even after three years of use and despite being used on concrete.