Icon Vs. Snap-On: How Does Harbor Freight's 3/8-Inch Low-Profile Ratchet Compare?
It goes without saying that you're going to need a ratchet in your tool kit if you plan on doing mechanical work. Ideally, you'd have at least three, since ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch are all commonly used sizes. If, for whatever reason, you had to go with just one, though, the ⅜-inch could be considered the most versatile because of its medium size. So which 3/8-inch ratchet should you go with? There's no shortage of options from nearly all the major tool brands, including Icon and Snap-On. Since it's a fairly basic tool, you'd think that every ratchet is the same regardless of who makes it, but that's not the case.
Snap-On is considered one of the best manufacturers of hand tools in the business, but because of its high quality and strong reputation, its products can also be pretty pricey. On the other hand, Icon is a Harbor Freight house brand created within the last decade and is generally much more affordable. Rather than being acquired by Harbor Freight, Icon was created by the retailer and launched with a set of torque wrenches. Considering the reputation of the brand, you'd have every reason to at least consider an Icon ratchet over a Snap-On one, but here's a closer look at how the ⅜-inch ratchets from Icon and Snap-On compare.
Icon's ratchet has a slightly higher tooth-count and a significantly lower price
The most obvious distinction between Snap-On's and Icon's ⅜-inch ratchets is their prices. The Icon ⅜-inch Drive Professional Short Low-Profile Ratchet is available from Harbor Freight for $37.99, while the Snap-On ⅜-inch Drive Dual 80 Technology Standard Handle Ratchet will set you back $142, a difference of $104. Both brands can only be bought new straight from the source; you won't find either brand at popular retailers like Home Depot, Lowe's, or Amazon (unless it's through a third-party seller).
Another difference between the two ratchets is that Icon's has a 90-tooth mechanism, while Snap-On's has only 80 teeth. A difference of 10 teeth isn't a huge deal, and both are considered to be a high-tooth count, but this slight variance allows Icon to have a slightly smaller arc swing (4 degrees) than Snap-On (4.5 degrees). Both have low-profile heads to allow you to work in tighter spaces, but the extra half-degree afforded by Icon means you require a little less space to swing the ratchet.
Even though Icon promotes its tool's short length as beneficial for working in tight spaces, Snap-On's ratchet is shorter by 3/16th of an inch. The depth and width of both ratchets are identical. Another similarity is that both ratchets have a chrome finish that makes the tools easier to clean and more resistant to corrosive materials commonly found in the garage. Both brands also say their ratchets have comfortable grips designed to give the user more control while using them. Icon's ratchet may stand out for its smaller arc swing and much more affordable price tag, but when it comes to the sockets you're using with the ratchet, Snap-On is the best major socket set brand on the market.
Even users that love Snap-On think Icon's cheaper ratchet is a smarter choice
On Harbor Freight's website, at least 145 customers have reviewed the Icon ⅜-inch Professional Short Low-Profile Ratchet, giving it a strong overall user rating of 4.7 out of 5, with 93% of users recommending it. Obviously, one of the things that users like most about the tool is its value, with many reviews praising its high quality despite its low cost. Some users specifically appreciate its low profile and minimal arc-swing, while others like the weight and ergonomic grip of Icon's ratchet.
Snap-On doesn't feature customer reviews on its website, though plenty of users discuss the brand on Reddit. However, you won't find nearly any mentions or recommendations for the Snap-On ⅜-inch Dual 80 Standard Handle Ratchet. Instead, many users really love the brand's ⅜-inch Dual 80 Flex-Head Ratchet, which is more versatile but even more expensive. Based on users' comments across several Reddit threads, if you were to go with Snap-On, you'd be better off with the Flex-Head model.
In a r/HarborFreight thread comparing Icon and Snap-On ratchets, one user says that they love the way Snap-On feels when they're turning fasteners, but still recommends Icon since it's so much cheaper and achieves the same results just as well. Snap-On tools may be expensive, but they're generally considered to be very high quality. That said, a price difference of over $100 is a huge incentive to opt for Icon's ⅜-inch ratchet, especially considering how similar it is in most respects.