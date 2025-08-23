Icon Vs. Snap-On: How Does Harbor Freight's 3/8-Inch Low-Profile Ratchet Compare?

It goes without saying that you're going to need a ratchet in your tool kit if you plan on doing mechanical work. Ideally, you'd have at least three, since ¼-inch, ⅜-inch, and ½-inch are all commonly used sizes. If, for whatever reason, you had to go with just one, though, the ⅜-inch could be considered the most versatile because of its medium size. So which 3/8-inch ratchet should you go with? There's no shortage of options from nearly all the major tool brands, including Icon and Snap-On. Since it's a fairly basic tool, you'd think that every ratchet is the same regardless of who makes it, but that's not the case.

Snap-On is considered one of the best manufacturers of hand tools in the business, but because of its high quality and strong reputation, its products can also be pretty pricey. On the other hand, Icon is a Harbor Freight house brand created within the last decade and is generally much more affordable. Rather than being acquired by Harbor Freight, Icon was created by the retailer and launched with a set of torque wrenches. Considering the reputation of the brand, you'd have every reason to at least consider an Icon ratchet over a Snap-On one, but here's a closer look at how the ⅜-inch ratchets from Icon and Snap-On compare.