Harbor Freight Sells Metal Detectors, But Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say

Out of the three metal detectors that Harbor Freight sells, the 9 Function Metal Detector with Arm Rest has over 1,200 reviews on the company's website, by far the most of any of the models. The vast majority gave it a five-star rating, saying it was easy to use and helped them find what they were looking for, including several users who used it to find lost wedding rings. Owners used the metal detector to locate more than hidden treasures, some used it for tasks like locating a hard-to-find water shut-off valve and property markers. However, on the r/metaldetecting subreddit, a user said the metal detector didn't fully win them over, "If you are coin hunting playgrounds and tot-lots, it is not bad...It is not useful for anything else," while a user on the treasurenet.com forum had this to say, "...works well enough for you to decide whether you want to stick with detecting as a hobby."

The GORDON high-precision metal detector set is more expensive, and most users gave it a 5-star rating on its Harbor Freight product page. Many said it was easy to set up and is a good value for the price. One satisfied user said, "It works as well as more expensive ones I've had...and you can't beat the price." The reviews were less flattering on the r/metaldetecting subreddit, where a user said, "I tested it with my gold wedding ring and it shows up as steel." And 92% of customers who reviewed the CEN-TECH 9V metal detector wand on Harbor Freight's website recommend it. Many say the wand is sensitive and accurate and effectively finds nails and other metal objects in wood, with one user saying, "I constantly use pallet wood for projects, so this product helps me prevent saw blade damage."

