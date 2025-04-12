Harbor Freight Sells Metal Detectors, But Are They Any Good? Here's What Users Say
If you're like most people, you have a hobby that keeps you busy whenever you have downtime. Whether that's collecting highly valuable retro video games or going hiking with your favorite tech gadgets, these pastimes give you a chance to disconnect, have fun, and maybe learn something new along the way. And if you're the curious type who enjoys a mix of adventure and discovery, metal detecting might be right up your alley. A lot of people are drawn to metal detecting because it's part treasure hunt and part outdoor adventure, allowing them to get out and explore their surroundings in a new way. However, the hobby isn't always cheap, and you'll need the right equipment to get started. You need to invest in a metal detector, a tool that can pick up signals from buried metal objects, before you can find that hidden treasure.
If you've shopped for a metal detector, you know there are many brands with a wide range of features, price points, and user opinions. There's also a good chance you've come across Harbor Freight metal detectors during your search. The retailer offers three budget-friendly options: the GORDON high-precision metal detector set for $139.99, a 9-function metal detector with arm rest for $59.99, and the CEN-TECH 9V metal detector wand for $34.99. Users have no shortage of opinions on all three models, with most saying they perform well.
Harbor Freight metal detectors get solid reviews from casual users
Out of the three metal detectors that Harbor Freight sells, the 9 Function Metal Detector with Arm Rest has over 1,200 reviews on the company's website, by far the most of any of the models. The vast majority gave it a five-star rating, saying it was easy to use and helped them find what they were looking for, including several users who used it to find lost wedding rings. Owners used the metal detector to locate more than hidden treasures, some used it for tasks like locating a hard-to-find water shut-off valve and property markers. However, on the r/metaldetecting subreddit, a user said the metal detector didn't fully win them over, "If you are coin hunting playgrounds and tot-lots, it is not bad...It is not useful for anything else," while a user on the treasurenet.com forum had this to say, "...works well enough for you to decide whether you want to stick with detecting as a hobby."
The GORDON high-precision metal detector set is more expensive, and most users gave it a 5-star rating on its Harbor Freight product page. Many said it was easy to set up and is a good value for the price. One satisfied user said, "It works as well as more expensive ones I've had...and you can't beat the price." The reviews were less flattering on the r/metaldetecting subreddit, where a user said, "I tested it with my gold wedding ring and it shows up as steel." And 92% of customers who reviewed the CEN-TECH 9V metal detector wand on Harbor Freight's website recommend it. Many say the wand is sensitive and accurate and effectively finds nails and other metal objects in wood, with one user saying, "I constantly use pallet wood for projects, so this product helps me prevent saw blade damage."
Not ideal for small items or serious treasure hunting, according to users
While many users on the product page for Harbor Freight's 9 Function Metal Detector found it easy to use, many expressed frustration because it had a hard time distinguishing between different metals. They also said that it couldn't detect metals that were more than a few inches away. Others said the metal detector was too sensitive and picked up everything with one reviewer calling it nothing more than a toy. One user noted, "Metal detector works okay but doesn't detect metal that is more than a couple of inches below ground."
Users of the GORDON high-precision metal detector thought it was good for beginners but said it didn't do a good job of handling areas with mixed metals. For example, a user who reviewed the metal detector on its Harbor Freight product page said, "Tried to find some missing coins in storage boxes. Alerted on every box, even if only towels or cleaning supplies. Not worth it." Along the same lines, others complained about false readings and said the pinpointing function didn't work well. While most users would probably agree it's a high-tech gadget that will keep you entertained on a camping trip or day at the beach, it might not be the best choice for serious treasure hunters.
Most users were satisfied with the CEN-TECH 9V metal detector wand, but as we all know, it's impossible to please everyone. Critics of the wand said it wasn't effective at detecting metal objects hidden inside dense wood or thick pieces of lumber. Other users on the wand's Harbor Freight product page said its performance was inconsistent, with one user saying, "... sometimes it worked great and other times it wouldn't sound at all."