This Mechanics Tool Cart Is So Practical, Homeowners Are Using It For Nearly Everything
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
It takes a savvy Amazon shopper to know not every product description tells you the best way to use the item. Sometimes, you have to get creative. This is especially true with super simple, practical items on Amazon. Take, for example, Olympia Tools' collapsible Pack-N-Roll Service Cart. Though Olympia says it's designed for job sites, the cart has also found its way into homeowners' garages, studios, backyards, and tons of other useful places.
One buyer said it was "perfect for transporting items & groceries between my car & apartment," which is a much smarter (and probably safer) way to do it than grabbing as many bags as your hands can hold and trying to carry them all in one trip. Another review came from a pair of wedding florists who rely on it as an extra surface in a garage studio or at an event.
The three-tier cart has a 150-pound weight limit, folds to eight inches thick, locks open and closed, and weighs less than four and a half pounds. Considering all those specs, it's not hard to see why the portable and lightweight cart became something people want to take with them wherever. And it seems like "take with them wherever" is exactly what people have been doing. It comes in black, rose, teal, and white color options, and there's also a higher-capacity 300-pound version currently only available in black and teal.
More to like about the Olympia Tools service cart
The cart measures 26.12 inches deep, 15 inches wide, and 34 inches tall when unfolded. Each shelf is rated for up to 65 pounds, just remember to stay under the 150-pounds payload total. Plus, because of its foldable design, there's no assembly on your end. It also comes with rubber swivel casters, dual-comfort handles, and an aluminum and plastic frame.
Another Amazon reviewer said "I do calligraphy, and I can keep all of my supplies stacked on the cart and can move it around my house easily." Plenty also praise it as a cleaning cart for tidying up their homes or garages. A reviewer with a toddler wrote that their family uses the cart as an "outside cart" stocked with bug spray, towels, toys, and diapers while playing out back. Throw some of those viral Home Depot mini totes on there, and you'll really be in business.
Of course, we can't mention these positive reviews without mentioning some common criticisms: Some reviewers noted that the cart's aluminum-and-plastic construction feels less durable under heavier loads, and others feel like the narrow shelves don't work well with bulkier items; something Harbor Freight's utility and service carts should tackle instead. Still, with more than 8,000 ratings on Amazon currently averaging 4.6 stars — not to mention a pretty reasonable price point of $91.79 — there's enough reason to forgive some of these shortcomings if it saves you a trip or shaves off some time around the house.