This Mechanics Tool Cart Is So Practical, Homeowners Are Using It For Nearly Everything

It takes a savvy Amazon shopper to know not every product description tells you the best way to use the item. Sometimes, you have to get creative. This is especially true with super simple, practical items on Amazon. Take, for example, Olympia Tools' collapsible Pack-N-Roll Service Cart. Though Olympia says it's designed for job sites, the cart has also found its way into homeowners' garages, studios, backyards, and tons of other useful places.

One buyer said it was "perfect for transporting items & groceries between my car & apartment," which is a much smarter (and probably safer) way to do it than grabbing as many bags as your hands can hold and trying to carry them all in one trip. Another review came from a pair of wedding florists who rely on it as an extra surface in a garage studio or at an event.

The three-tier cart has a 150-pound weight limit, folds to eight inches thick, locks open and closed, and weighs less than four and a half pounds. Considering all those specs, it's not hard to see why the portable and lightweight cart became something people want to take with them wherever. And it seems like "take with them wherever" is exactly what people have been doing. It comes in black, rose, teal, and white color options, and there's also a higher-capacity 300-pound version currently only available in black and teal.