4 Harbor Freight Tools That Outshine DeWalt In Price And Quality

Harbor Freight's Daytona is one of the most popular brands of floor jacks, with very positive review on all its products, from the small 1.5-ton aluminum floor jack, one of the best for DIYers, to the big and expensive 4-ton version.

Daytona isn't the only company making tools for lifting your car, however. Even DeWalt is getting in on the action, though its offering is far from the most appealing. The Daytona 3 Ton Low-Profile Floor Jack with Rapid Pump from Harbor Freight seems very similar to the DeWalt 3-Ton Steel Hydraulic Floor Jack sold by Lowes. Just looking at pictures of the two makes it clear that the construction is very similar, and the price is nearly the same, but we can only say it appears that way because the main difference is in information.

While there is a lot of information available on the Daytona, the DeWalt is not even mentioned on the company's website. Few users are talking about it and fewer recommend it. More importantly, if this tool has the same ASME-PASE certification displayed on the Daytona's product page, DeWalt is in no hurry to show it. When it comes to a tool that's responsible for keeping your whole body safe, you can't trust the brand name alone.