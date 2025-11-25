Users Say This Oscillating Tool Accessory Is A Must-Have When Cutting Boxes
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
In a world where online delivery is increasingly becoming the norm, it's not uncommon to have mountains of delivery boxes in your home. While some manufacturers, like Samsung, have found unique ways to make use of their old TV packaging, most of the time it's up to you. In some cases, normal-sized boxes can be used for ordinary storage means in your garage. But in others, odd-sized boxes may need to be cut up for it to have new life. Typically, you can invest in a good-quality cutter that can get the job done. However, if you want something a little more efficient, there are other tools you can use instead. In a viral video, Instagram user watchbenbuild shows how hook knife blades paired with an oscillating multi tool can make cutting cardboard boxes easy.
With a knife blade that you can use to pierce through surfaces and a hook that can stabilize cutting, hook blades can be a versatile cutting solution. Apart from delivery boxes from your favorite online store, hook knife blades also work for other types of surfaces, like PVC, carpet, and artificial turf. But take note, before buying any accessory for your multi-tool, you'll need to verify if it's compatible with your specific tool. In particular, you'll need to pay attention to whether or not it can work with Starlock-based systems. If you're looking to try out this trick for yourself, there are plenty of highly rated hook knife blades that you can get today.
Top-rated oscillating multi tool hook knife blades
On Amazon, one of the most popular hook blade options is the LEILUO Oscillating Multi Tool Hook Knife Blades. Combined with its other set blade offers, more than 8,800 people have given it an average rating of 4.4 stars. Measuring 3-¾ inches by 1-¼ inches, it has a puncture point, which you can use to create a hole in the surface of the object you want to cut, as well as a pull and push edge. Priced at just under $16, LEILUO states that it is not compatible with multi tools that use the Starlock, Starlock Max, and Starlock Plus, such as the Bosch Starlock, Makita Starlock, and Fein Starlock. As for some Bosch and Dremel options, it mentions that it can work, but you'll need adapters. Lastly, you won't have a problem if you own a multi-tool from brands like DeWalt, Craftsman, Ryobi, Milwaukee, Rockwell, Black + Decker, and more.
Alternatively, the hook knife blades also tend to come with multi-tool kits. So if you're looking to expand your collection anyway, sets like the Bionso 40 pcs Oscillating Saw Blades include 1 Hook Knife Blade. Alongside this, it has dozens of other blades, like Stainless Steel Blades, Wood and Plastic Blades, and Titanium Blades. Combined with the other accessory kits that range from 20 pcs to 120 pcs, over 10,000 Amazon customers have rated it 4.5 stars. Retailing for $35.99, it's also listed as an Amazon's Choice product.
Starlock-compatible hook knife blades for multi tools
If your multi-tool needs Starlock system-compatible hook knife blades, you can also purchase them directly from your multi-tool brand. For example, Bosch sells a 1-¼-inch Starlock Oscillating Multi Tool Hook Knife Blade for $16.99. While Bosch manufactures it, the tool company shares that it can also work with multi-tools that use the same interface, such as Makita, Rigid, Fein, and more. Designed with a no-touch quick-change system, Bosch claims that you can change the blade in just 3 seconds without having to touch it. Not to mention, it is color-coded and has "soft material" on it, so you won't easily get confused. Collectively, Bosch's multi-tool blade accessories have garnered an average rating of 4.5 stars from 800+ Amazon customers. According to Amazon, customers tend to keep their purchases, which signals that most people tend to be happy with its performance despite the price tag.
That said, it's important to understand that there are plenty of other tools that you can get to help open packages. Among many cool mini tools, you can get the under $8 KeySmart SafeBlade, which doesn't need a power tool at all and is already a step up from using keys. Not to mention, you can add something with a built-in package opener, like the Gerber Dime Multi-tool for your keychain. Unlike the multi-tool hack, you can easily have these on the go and don't have to worry about accidentally injuring yourself.