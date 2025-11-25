Users Say This Oscillating Tool Accessory Is A Must-Have When Cutting Boxes

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In a world where online delivery is increasingly becoming the norm, it's not uncommon to have mountains of delivery boxes in your home. While some manufacturers, like Samsung, have found unique ways to make use of their old TV packaging, most of the time it's up to you. In some cases, normal-sized boxes can be used for ordinary storage means in your garage. But in others, odd-sized boxes may need to be cut up for it to have new life. Typically, you can invest in a good-quality cutter that can get the job done. However, if you want something a little more efficient, there are other tools you can use instead. In a viral video, Instagram user watchbenbuild shows how hook knife blades paired with an oscillating multi tool can make cutting cardboard boxes easy.

With a knife blade that you can use to pierce through surfaces and a hook that can stabilize cutting, hook blades can be a versatile cutting solution. Apart from delivery boxes from your favorite online store, hook knife blades also work for other types of surfaces, like PVC, carpet, and artificial turf. But take note, before buying any accessory for your multi-tool, you'll need to verify if it's compatible with your specific tool. In particular, you'll need to pay attention to whether or not it can work with Starlock-based systems. If you're looking to try out this trick for yourself, there are plenty of highly rated hook knife blades that you can get today.