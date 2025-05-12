Are Harbor Freight Car Ramps Any Good? Here's What The Reviews Have To Say

Harbor Freight's portable car ramps are manufactured under one of the chain's in-house brands, Pittsburgh. Pittsburgh deals primarily in maintenance and mechanical equipment, such as jacks, mechanic seats, lifts, and tool sets.

The Pittsburgh portable car ramps come in a pair, which you can place on the ground and roll your car onto to get the extra elevation you need for mechanical work. They're made of tough polypropylene, with a combined weight rating of 6,500 pounds and a maximum lift height of 6 inches. Together, they can handle any vehicle with a Gross Vehicle Weight Rating up to 13,000 pounds. The ramps have extruded traction grooves on their tops, which make it easier to roll onto them, as well as integrated rubber stops to prevent slippage.

Harbor Freight shoppers generally seem to like these ramps, as they've accrued a 4.8 out of 5 user rating based on 4,170 reviews. One user said that they're small and light enough to easily store in a shed, yet resilient enough to prop up most car types for maintenance, as well as weathering the occasional surge of floodwater. Another user liked how easy they are to use to prop up their SUV, something that would normally require two manually-cranked jacks. The only really consistent complaint is that some users have difficulty getting their cars on the ramps, needing several attempts to line them up without slipping or skidding. One user suggests measuring your car's wheels before purchasing the ramps, just to make sure they'll actually fit.

