Like all things automotive, Honda has a brilliant reputation and a wide range of offerings when it comes to motorcycles. The company offers everything from a minibike making 9 hp to the mind-boggling 215 hp Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP, the latter of which is practically a street legal set of wheels with a jet engine strapped on. As of early 2026, Honda was offering no less than 52 models in the U.S., which could make choosing the correct motorcycle that much more difficult — especially for riders who don't know what to look for and the metrics that matter.

But even with such a broad offering, there are many people for whom the Honda value proposition doesn't make sense. These buyers might have $8,000 to buy a bike, but don't like what Honda is making at that price point; if you're one of them, then this article is for you. By looking at slightly used models, or models from other brands, you can save a lot of money (or get a lot more performance for the same money) as compared to getting an iron stallion from Honda. Some of the bikes on this list downright obliterate the equivalent Honda models' specs at a similar or better price point, while others offer almost the same performance while being significantly cheaper. So, with all that said, here are 12 cheap motorcycles that outperform Honda — both in terms of price as well as performance.